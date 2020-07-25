We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The road to SummerSlam is well and truly heating up as WWE looks to get everything in place for the biggest show of the Summer.

We have many different stories to talk about today, and first is about another employee testing positive for COVID-19. A WWE Superstar also tested positive recently, which was the reason why he was taken off a big match.

Elsewhere, a talented Superatar's push may have been nixed by Vince McMahon, and the fans of the star won't be too happy about the same.

AJ Styles also addressed the possibility of going to AEW, and he made a few interesting comments about the potential jump to the WWE rivals.

It has also been revealed that MVP might have been responsible for putting over a talented Superstar backstage in WWE.

What happened to the SmackDown hacker storyline? We have an update on what led to a change in the angle.

#5. WWE employee tests positive for COVID-19

WWE employee, Cornell Gunter, took to Twitter and confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Here's Gunter's tweet, in which he noted the physical struggles of dealing with the virus:

Prince & I have tested positive for COVID. It's been the absolute worst for me. I've never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone. Thankfully, Im a lot better now. Thankfully, Prince hasn't shown any symptoms. He's a G

Prince & I have tested positive for Covid.



It’s been the absolute worst for me.



I’ve never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone.



Thankfully, Im a lot better now.



Thankfully, Prince hasn’t showed any symptoms. He’s a G. — Cornell (@CornellGunter) July 24, 2020

For the record: I didn’t catch it from work.



I’ve been in the house for the last 6-7 weeks.



I most likely caught it from getting juice from Publix, I had on a mask and everything. Shit happens.



Parents get your little blessings tested. Please. — Cornell (@CornellGunter) July 24, 2020

Gunter works as part of WWE's Content Innovation Lab. He was in the production team that worked on the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Gunter also revealed that he didn't contract the virus at work, and thankfully, his son Prince has not shown symptoms of the illness.

Gunter's positive diagnosis comes after Apollo Crews reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As revealed by Dave Meltzer, the reigning United States allegedly tested positive for the virus. WWE may have hoped that he'd be okay to compete at Extreme Rules; however, that wasn't the case, and he was pulled from the show despite being advertised.