WWE Rumor Roundup - Another reason for Zelina Vega's release revealed, Company rejects Aleister Black's big offer, The Undertaker could have one more massive match - 14th November 2020

Zelina Vega's WWE release has stunned every pro wrestling fan, and the news has opened a can of worms about the company's stance on the controversial third-party issue.

We have several details about what led to Zelina Vega's release, the backstage reaction in different companies across the United States, and what's next for the former WWE Superstar.

An update about Aleister Black's request being denied by WWE has also been covered in today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

WWE and the fans are getting ready for The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series, and there is a lot to talk about it heading into the PPV. What will Undertaker's role be after he officially retires at Survivor Series? We now do have an idea of what to expect from The Deadman.

Elsewhere, Kane also provided a big update on his in-ring future and possible farewell.

Finally, we end the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup with a heartbreaking story of a Superstar's injury. The timing of it all couldn't have been any worse.

#5 All you need to know about Zelina Vega's WWE release - Why did it happen? What's next? Backstage reaction and more

Zelina Vega was released hours before SmackDown aired, and it came as a shocker to the fans and several wrestlers in the business.

As confirmed by various outlets such as PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer, Zelina Vega was released from WWE as she stood up against the company's Twitch edict.

Zelina Vega had no intention to give up ownership of her Twitch account, and she was vocal against WWE's decisions.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

Dave Meltzer also revealed another reason that might have contributed to the release. While her support for unionization was the prime reason, Zelina Vega started an Only Fans account, and it played a role in WWE's call to let her go.

Zelina Vega let go for supporting unionization tells me Vince wants to pick a very interesting fight. We'll see if he gets his wish. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 13, 2020

Believe that was part of it. https://t.co/9WcSLXpJdQ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega put out a tweet minutes before her release in which she voiced her support for a wrestlers' union. It should be noted that Vega was told about her release before the tweet was out, and as revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the Superstar was also backstage at this week's SmackDown.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

As I mentioned on the air, Zelina was at tonight's Smackdown show — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2020

PWInsider adds that Zelina Vega has a traditional 90-day non-compete clause. The former WWE Superstar would be eligible to perform for any other company in February 2021.

Fightful Select also revealed more details regarding the backstage reactions to the WWE release. People are unsurprisingly shocked by the development, and one person from SmackDown even said that Zelina Vega was always expected to stand firm against WWE's latest edict.

People in AEW are also quite surprised, and several people in the promotion feel that officials in the WWE have lost their minds as they have no clue what they had with Zelina Vega.

An IMPACT Wrestling wrestler said that they would actively push to get Zelina Vega back in the company, and it would also help in the Knockouts Tag Team division's rebirth.

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang sent a warning to Vince McMahon following the release. SAG-AFTRA Labor Union's President, Gabrielle Carteris, also reached out to Zelina Vega on Twitter.

Zelina Vega posted the following statement on Twitter after her release:

"I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse , it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say "this is for you dad" if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn't have done it without your support"

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

Vega also went live on Twitch shortly after her WWE departure, and the Superstar emotionally thanked the fans for all the support on the worst day of her life.