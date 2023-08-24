Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's piece, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Santos Escobar, Edge, and Rey Mysterio.

There have been rumors that Hall of Famer Edge is done with the company, and his match against Sheamus on SmackDown was his last. It was mentioned that he will no longer wrestle for the company till his contract expires later this year. Besides that, we will also take a look at multiple superstars who could be released.

#3 WWE is seemingly not interested in re-signing Edge

According to a recent report by PWTorch, Edge revealed the conditions under which he would re-sign with WWE while discussing his future with the company's officials. The news outlet learned that the Stamford-based promotion allegedly declined his request. Many expect him to head to AEW after his current contract expires.

"Edge presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request. This has sparked a belief within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW and knew at that time what AEW could offer him," PWTorch reported.

Some reports have also indicated that Tony Khan holds The Rated-R Superstar in high regard and could be keen on acquiring his services. Meanwhile, fans are hoping for the Hall of Famer's reunion with Christian if the former jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling.

#2 Backstage dread over multiple upcoming releases in the Stamford-based company

In a recent update, PWInsider stated that there is an atmosphere of "doom and gloom" backstage in WWE. Numerous employees perceive that their positions might be at risk unless they are directly engaged in production or linked to on-screen talent.

This sentiment has stemmed from the Stamford-based company's reported plans to streamline departments after its sale to Endeavor. As part of the high-profile deal, UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment are set to merge in September 2023 and come under one corporate umbrella, which could, unfortunately, lead to some cuts.

#1 Possible reason why Santos Escobar isn't getting a big push

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer mentioned that Santos Escobar had the potential to evolve into a prominent crowd favorite, resonating with the Hispanic fanbase.

Dave Meltzer, on the other hand, highlighted the company's preference for a taller performer. He added that while Escobar was a remarkable in-ring worker, the Stamford-based promotion could be seeking more value from their heroic characters on TV.

''WWE wants somebody tall, but that's a different issue. You want somebody who can go and there's a million Mexican wrestlers who can go, I mean, that's the least of your problems, is finding a good in-ring performer. But they want someone who can really be dynamic on the mic as well,'' said Meltzer.

Santos Escobar is part of the LWO faction led by Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 replaced his protege in a United States Championship match after Austin Theory injured the rising star. Not only did he replace Escobar, but Mysterio won the title from Theory on a recent episode of SmackDown.

