WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage fight almost erupted between The New Day and other Superstars, Multi-time World Champion retires, Stephanie McMahon made a major change - 6th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and news stories from the day.

On today's edition, we will talk about The New Day's backstage fight with Sheamus and his fellow League of Nations members which broke out after their match at WrestleMania 32. We will also take a look at a former 6-time World Champion finally announcing his retirement from active competition, among other stories.

So without further ado, let us jump into it:

#5 Details regarding a backstage fight between New Day and the League of Nations

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E recently spoke about a backstage scuffle between The New Day and the faction known as League of Nations during WrestleMania 32 while speaking on New Day's podcast.

WrestleMania 32 saw The New Day compete in a 6-man tag team match against Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio and Rusev, with LON picking up the win. However, as revealed by Woods and Big E, there were some major arguments between the two teams and Big E stated that it was 'another level of mad'.

This was my first time being in an advertised match at WrestleMania and it just completely fell apart at no fault of our own, so I was on another-level mad, because it shouldn’t have been like that. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight, so I’m on like another level of heated.” (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Kofi Kingston explained that unlike The New Day who look out for each other, members of LON were more focused on making themselves, instead of their faction members, look good.

Did they [WWE] air what we said? I feel like they didn’t air the grievance that we had with the match. In a lot of ways that dynamic, where it was like the two polar opposites, right? Because we are three guys who are always totally for the group – the better that one of us is, the better that all of us is – and them, it was more the mentality of, ‘I don’t want to be here, I’m in this for myself, how can I [help myself]?

