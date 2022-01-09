WWE Rumor Roundup – Backstage news on Sasha Banks' absence, update on top female star joining AEW, new term added to banned list (January 8th, 2022)

We're back with another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, and as always, there are several interesting bits of speculation that have grabbed the attention of the wrestling community.

WWE's lengthy list of banned words has been updated with a new term, as the changes came into effect this past week. We also have an important update regarding Sasha Banks' absence and what the creative team was told about her brief hiatus.

A popular female star's WWE contract is expected to end soon, and updates on whether she can join AEW have been covered in today's lineup of stories.

A note on Triple H's backstage reaction to recent NXT releases has come to light. Elsewhere, people within the developmental brand were not too pleased with a superstar's entrance at an event.

#5. WWE has reportedly banned the term "pay-per-view"

WWE's list of banned terms just received another addition as the company is no longer using 'pay-per-view.'

Dave Meltzer provided the update in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and noted that 'PPV' is now being considered outdated by WWE officials. WWE will refer to its PPV shows as 'premium live events' from now on.

"WWE also has banned the term PPV, and essentially for WWE that term is antiquated. While the big shows are on PPV, they are essentially premium live events, which is the new term they are using."

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON We no longer have PPV shows in WWE, they are premium live events. We no longer have PPV shows in WWE, they are premium live events.

It's no secret that WWE continues to revise its list of forbidden words. The existing list features several known phrases and terms prohibited since the promotion moved to the PG era.

In case you missed it, here are the other terms and phrases in WWE's banned list:

"Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word "push" and "being over," babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Going by the unpredictable nature of the WWE, Vince McMahon's catalog of banned words would ideally grow longer as time passes.

