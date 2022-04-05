WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reaction to former World Champion's major botch at WrestleMania, Good news for Cody Rhodes, 25-year-old star to join Edge's stable?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. Today, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes.

After a spectacular WrestleMania 38, Monday Night RAW also delivered a stellar episode. While many thought that Cody Rhodes would be 'jobbed' out in WWE, he seems to have gotten off to a good start. After his win over Rollins, the second-generation star was allowed to have an unscripted promo on RAW:

3) Rumors regarding Cody Rhodes' creative freedom in WWE

As per Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW this week was not scripted. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also stated that the company wanted to make the promo a memorable one and that there was no script given to The American Nightmare.

It is very rare for a talent to get a free hand for their promo in WWE. Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 after leaving AEW. He faced former Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a stellar match and won.

2) Rhea Ripley to join Edge's heel faction?

Damian Priest joined Edge at WrestleMania 38, helping him pick up a win against AJ Styles. As per Fightful Select, the two names that have been pitched to join the faction are Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley.

Ciampa has been the backbone of NXT for a long time but was seemingly done with the developmental brand after Stand and Deliver. The 25-year-old Ripley, on the other hand, has been a mainstay of the RAW Women's division. It will be interesting to see how the company changes her character to make her fit the mould of Edge's new cult.

1) Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's botch at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold both returned to the ring this past weekend at WrestleMania 38. McMahon faced Pat McAfee after the SmackDown announcer had already beaten Austin Thoery. Following a win over McAfee, McMahon and Theory celebrated in the ring when Stone Cold crashed their party.

However, Vince McMahon made two botches during the segment. The first happened when he acted shocked while Austin Theory's music played hinting even before Stone Cold came out.

The second was the botched stunner he took from Austin. As per WrestlingNews.co, McMahon was not angry and was "all smiles and didn't seem bothered by the botch". They said that everyone backstage had a good laugh at McMahon botching the stunner.

