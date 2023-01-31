WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reason why prominent veteran chose to quit, Sami Zayn's potential Wrestlemania 39 opponent revealed?

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio.

Sami Zayn finally tuned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble after The Tribal Chief instructed him to attack a helpless Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Zayn used the weapon on Reigns instead. He was later beaten to a pulp by The Bloodline sans Jey Uso following his moment of courage.

#3. Potential future plans for Sami Zayn

Sami vs Roman will happen at EC



Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the company plans to go ahead with their original plan of having Sami Zayn face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. The plan was allegedly made last year in November, and WWE is planning to stick to it.

Meanwhile, Xero News has stated that the company is considering having another match between Zayn and Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The idea is that Reigns could face Cody Rhodes on Night Two while going up against the former Honorary Uce on Night One. As of now, the plans have not been confirmed.

#2. Possible backstage reason why Stephanie McMahon quit WWE

Former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position and quit the company earlier this month. She chose to leave soon after her father, Vince McMahon, made his return as the Executive Chairman of the board. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported why she potentially left the company:

''The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is that she had done a great job thrown into the co-CEO role, and with Vince back, was about to be demoted and basically she doesn’t need the money or the job and had already decided last year to take a leave anyway.''

It was previously reported that Stephanie McMahon had indicated that there had been some animosity since Vince McMahon's comeback. Vince announced his retirement last year and gave up all his positions in the company. His return led to some significant shake-ups, including the alleged dismantling of Stephanie McMahon's team.

#1. Reason why Rey Mysterio was absent from Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio's music hit during the Men's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. However, The Master of 619 never made it to the ring. Soon after, his son Dominik Mysterio came out wearing his dad's mask, insinuating that Mysterio was taken out backstage.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed why Rey was absent from the Rumble:

"Rey Mysterio was injured last night during the Loredo Smackdown tapings against Karrion Kross. He was going to be in the Rumble, but that spot was changed. What happened was they did a spot where he’s supposed to come out, but didn’t come out, and then Dominik comes out.''

He further added that WWE had plans to do some teasing between Dominik and Rey Mysterio during the Rumble bout. The father-son has been at odds with each other ever since Dominik betrayed Rey and joined The Judgement Day.

