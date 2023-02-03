WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage unhappiness with former Universal Champion after Royal Rumble, Potential details on John Cena's plan for WrestleMania 39

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Bray Wyatt.

Brock Lesnar had an unimpressive outing at Royal Rumble 2023 as Bobby Lashley eliminated the Beast Incarnate in just a few minutes. An irate Lesnar went on a path of destruction after being eliminated. However, his rage-filled rampage wasn't well-received backstage. Let's take a look at that and other interesting rumors:

#3. Backstage heat on Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble

Fightful Select has reported that Brock Lesnar's actions after being eliminated were not known by everyone. A source also stated that some people were upset backstage. However, no action will be taken against Lesnar.

The report also stated that Lesnar beating up referee Eddie Orengo was not planned.

"Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were," said the source.

Lesnar threw Orengo over the barricade. The original plan for Orengo was to be the one to raise Cody Rhodes' hands after he won the Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Champion being eliminated by Lashley indicates that the feud between the two men is far from over right now.

#2. Details on John Cena's future in WWE

Former WWE Champion John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The GOAT wasn't inside the ring for too long but did perform all his signature moves. It is expected that he will compete at WrestleMania 39.

However, Variety reported that John Cena is currently in Australia this week to start filming for his next movie Peter Farrelly's Ricky Stanicky, also starring Zac "Kevin Von Erich" Efron. That means that if Cena is working WrestleMania 39, he probably won't be around for much of the build to it.

The current speculation is that Cena will face United States Champion Austin Theory at WWE's Show of Shows.

#1. Alexa Bliss to re-join Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss lost to Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble in a short match. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the quick loss was part of a storyline that will lead to Alexa Bliss being involved with Bray Wyatt in a major storyline.

Uncle Howdy has been stalking Bliss off late on RAW and giving her cryptic messages.

''Obviously, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt are going to get back together in some form and major storyline. The idea is that Alexa Bliss losing clean is part of the transition, it wasn’t the final destination,'' said Meltzer.

Alexa Bliss turned heel after she attacked Bianca Belair a few weeks back. She has been showcasing her darker persona lately but hasn't quite reverted to her character from the time she was associated with Bray Wyatt before he was released.

