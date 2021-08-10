WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name to finally return at SummerSlam, truth about Bray Wyatt's alleged 'mental issues', 72-year-old to have a match after 10 years? (10th August 2021)

Welcome to the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and backstage stories related to WWE. The wrestling world has been abuzz of late with the company's decision to release multiple talented superstars.

In this edition, we will take a look at what the future holds for some of the released superstars and what direction WWE is heading after letting go of so many superstars.

This article will also take a look at the possibility of a big return taking place at WWE SummerSlam this year. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some major rumors and stories from the world of WWE:

#5 Becky Lynch set to be present at WWE SummerSlam

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE for over a year. She had taken a break from WWE due to pregnancy. It was initially rumored that Becky Lynch is likely to return to SummerSlam this year.

However, other reports claim that Lynch will not be returning to WWE anytime before October. PWInisider has now said that The Man is set to be a part of SummerSlam and will be in attendance.

PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV.

Becky Lynch is one of the top superstars in WWE and her return to RAW would give a major boost to the women's division. Though RAW's women's division needs Becky Lynch more than ever, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had stated some time back that Lynch might be heading to Smackdown after her return.

"That match (RAW Women's Title triple threat) being made for SummerSlam was a bit of a surprise. A lot of people were expecting Becky to be back, but word is she might be heading to a different brand. So, who knows, but they need her back bad," said Sean Ross Sapp.

Do you think Becky Lynch should return as a RAW or SmackDown superstar? Tell us in the comments section.

