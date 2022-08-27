WWE Rumor Roundup - Big reason why Paul Heyman has been kept away from TV, Will a 29-year-old star join The Bloodline? One of SmackDown's biggest names will not wrestle at Clash at the Castle

It's time for another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup as we look at all the biggest rumors ahead of a highly-anticipated Clash at the Castle show.

The Bloodline continues to hog most of the spotlight with Roman Reigns preparing for a title defense against Drew McIntyre. Paul Heyman has been conspicuously absent during the storyline build recently, and we now know the reason behind his TV absence.

WWE is also reportedly planning to introduce a fresh face on the main roster, and speculation suggests that he could be involved with the promotion's premier faction.

While the Clash at the Castle card already features some bankable names, a top SmackDown star is not expected to compete at one of WWE's most important shows of the year.

The rumor roundup has all the details below!

#1. The backstage reason behind Paul Heyman's absence

The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief has not been seen on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2022, when he took an unforgiving F5 from Brock Lesnar.

The legendary manager has always been a crucial member of The Bloodline, and WWE has allegedly kept him away from television for a storyline reason. WWE's creative team wants Heyman to "sell his injuries" from his former client's brutal assault.

The current plan is for Paul Heyman to be brought back as a surprise, and it will be interesting to see if he reappears anytime before Clash at the Castle.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported about Paul Heyman's status in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"The reason Heyman hasn't been on TV is because the idea is to sell the injuries from Lesnar's F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something," stated Meltzer. "Likely, he would return as a surprise at some point."

Roman Reigns is slated to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, with Karrion Kross intriguingly also emerging as a threat to both the champion and challenger. Paul Heyman's return could add another dimension to the world title storyline, but could it happen at the upcoming Premium Live Event? We should get our answers soon!

#2. Will Solo Sikoa join The Bloodline?

Solo Sikoa has been quietly developing his craft in NXT since making his debut in November 2021. The 29-year-old superstar has impressed fans and officials with his performances and could soon be rewarded for his efforts.

PWInsider reports that there has been backstage discussion regarding Solo Sikoa's main roster call-up. The younger brother of The Usos could potentially be a part of either RAW or SmackDown within the next month, as noted by Mike Johnson below:

"There's been a lot of talk over the last week within the WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa, 29, could be main roster bound in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month."

The reports of Solo Sikoa's imminent main roster arrival have given rise to speculation regarding his involvement with The Bloodline. While there are no hints regarding WWE's creative plans for the superstar, Rikishi's son has long been speculated to join Roman Reigns' faction.

Rumors of him becoming a Bloodline member have been circulating since early July, and it seems the time could finally be here when he plays his part in solidifying the Samoan dominance in WWE.

#3. Ronda Rousey is not scheduled to wrestle at WWE Clash at the Castle

Ronda Rousey has experienced a much-needed character change following her controversial loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2022. The former UFC Champion was briefly slapped with a storyline suspension but was brought back last week on SmackDown and booked in an angle where she was arrested.

Despite all the recent developments, Dave Meltzer reports that Ronda Rousey is currently not slated to have a match at Clash at the Castle.

While Rousey could still be involved in a non-wrestling capacity, she will not compete in a full-fledged match at the event, as reported below in the Newsletter:

"I don't know if Rousey will be going to Cardiff for the show, but she is not going to be scheduled for a match," reported Meltzer. "The original plan for the show was to have her on it, which is why they got her back on TV right away."

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at the Premium Live Event in Cardiff, and Ronda Rousey could potentially make her presence felt during the title match. The reported goal is for Rousey to face Morgan again, but we're not sure when that will happen.

It was also noted that WWE is pleased with the reactions Rousey has garnered since SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for her on the Blue brand.

Do you think Ronda Rousey could regain the SmackDown Women's title from Liv Morgan in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell reviews SmackDown and AEW Rampage:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali