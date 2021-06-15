WWE Rumor Roundup: Big return, Former Universal Champion to join AEW? Reigns' future, Goldberg retirement speculation (15th June)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the latest rumors and updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories, including a former World Champion comparing himself to Roman Reigns, major changes planned for The Tribal Chief and much more.

We will also take a look at what the future holds for some of the top superstars who have been released by WWE recently. There have been rumors that a big name is AEW bound, which we will look into in this article.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT

Former WWE US Champion Samoa Joe was released by the company soon after WrestleMania 37 this year. The Samoan had been out of in-ring action and was serving as a member of the RAW announce team.

It was speculated that Joe wanted to return to in-ring action but wasn't cleared by WWE, which led to his surprise release. It was also reported recently that WWE is planning to bring Joe back in a non-wrestling role for NXT.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said there is a high chance that Samoa Joe will return to WWE NXT as an authority figure:

''I was told today that Samoa Joe was gonna be in a Regal-like role, then all of a sudden Regal’s talking like he’s stepping down, so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal’s role. But if he’s leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe was definitely the favorite to be the new Commissioner. But Joe is in, and he’s in as a non-wrestler, so I think that tells you that he’s not cleared."

The report further stated that regardless of Joe being an on-screen character, he will certainly have important backstage duties.

Edited by Jack Cunningham