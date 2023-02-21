WWE Rumor Roundup: Big revelation on Roman Reigns' future following WrestleMania 39, Hall of Famer set to come out of retirement for major angle?

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Trish Stratus, and Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar lost to Bobby Lashley via disqualification at Elimination Chamber. The third match between the two men seemingly turned out to be another disappointment like their previous two encounters. Fans hoped to see a decisive outcome with one of the superstars getting a clean win. Let's see what the future holds for the two men.

#3 Potential WrestleMania 39 matches for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Despite fans hoping that the saga between Lesnar and Lashley will have a conclusive end, it looks like WWE plans to have both men go their separate ways ahead of WrestleMania 39. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the plan is for Lashley to face Bray Wyatt and Lesnar to take on Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April.

''It was a way to get out of the match. Obviously, they’re going with Bray Wyatt against Lashley and they’re going with Brock Lesnar vs Omos,” said Meltzer.

Omos called out Lesnar on RAW this week. The prospect of a match between The Nigerian Giant and The Beast Incarnate has not gone down well with many fans who have criticized the angle on Twitter. Omos' last match was at Crown Jewel 2022 when he lost to Braun Strowman.

#2 Rumored plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief vanquished another challenger as he defeated Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. He will now face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and earned a shot at Reigns' WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. As per Xero News, the next premium live event Reigns is booked for after WrestleMania is in May 2023.

The outlet stated that he was not booked for Money in the Bank. However, he is booked for the event that will happen in Saudi Arabia in May as well as SummerSlam. So it looks like Reigns will not be on television as frequently as he is right now during the build-up for WrestleMania 39.

#1 Trish Stratus is reportedly still set to return for a major storyline in WWE

There has been a lot of confusion over Trish Stratus and her rumored return to WWE. It was reported over a week ago that she would be returning to the company and would be involved in a program featuring Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, and Lita. However, plans for her comeback were nixed this week.

Fightful Select stated that she was present backstage, but a last-minute change in plans led to her missing the show. The outlet also reported that she left right before the segment started on RAW. Lita and Becky Lynch challenged Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

WRKD Wrestling has stated that Stratus is still set to make her return and will be "working a storyline she's wanted to do for quite some time." Her last match was against Charlotte Flair in 2019. It is possible that the Hall of Famer has decided to set foot inside the ring once again.

