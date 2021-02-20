WWE Rumor Roundup - Bo Dallas dating top female Superstar, Former Champion's request for return match rejected, Becky Lynch texts RAW Star - 20th February 2021

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, the lineup features some big stories, and today's Roundup has names that have not been seen on WWE TV for a very long time.

We begin with the latest updates on Bo Dallas' WWE status and future. The former NXT Champion is reportedly dating a current Superstar, and he already has a plan to transition out of wrestling.

In case you're wondering about Aalyah's whereabouts, WWE has dropped a big storyline on SmackDown featuring the 19-year-old star. WWE officials have also rejected a former champion's request to return to the ring for another company.

A RAW Superstar revealed Becky Lynch's influence on her career and how The Man has sent her text messages every week.

We will end the Roundup with an update about Lars Sullivan's new career decision after leaving WWE.

#5. Bo Dallas reportedly dating Liv Morgan, plans for a post-WWE career revealed

Bo Dallas has not been seen on WWE TV since the Crown Jewel PPV of 2019, and a lot has been speculated about the Superstar's WWE status.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bo Dallas is still under contract with WWE. However, Bo Dallas is not expected to be used, and he is mostly seen in catering. It should be noted that Dallas is getting paid by the company.

WrestlingNews would note via Meltzer that Dallas is currently dating Liv Morgan, and the couple has begun a real estate business.

Meltzer concluded by stating that Bo Dallas is already planning his way out of wrestling.

"Regarding Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), who is under contract but never used, he is not even brought to TV to sit in catering. He's still getting paid and has a farm living with Morgan, and they've started a family real estate business and studying that to prepare for life after wrestling."

Bo Dallas was once the longest reigning NXT Champion, and he was brought up to the main roster with a lot of promise. However, Bray Wyatt's brother's WWE career hasn't panned out as expected. It seems like he won't be creatively featured on WWE programming ever again.