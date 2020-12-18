WWE Rumor Roundup: Braun Strowman's new hairstyle; 5 underutilized Superstars to get a big push? Wish for Dominik Mysterio to be removed from TV - 17th December 2020

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumours from the world of WWE to you. On today's edition, we will take a look at a possible push being planned for 5 WWE Superstars who have not been used to their full potential.

Apart from that, we will also talk about what the future holds for one of the biggest and most talked about factions in WWE today. A possible new member that could join its ranks and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories related to WWE:

#5 WWE Superstar Braun Strowman shows new look

Braun Strowman had recently shown his inspirational transformation over the years in a social media post. The former Universal Champion has posted a new video which sees him with a unique new hairstyle, probably inspired by Road Warrior Hawk.

Braun Strowman is currently out of action due to a knee injury that he suffered at Survivor Series. As per certain reports, Strowman was set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC if he hadn't gotten hurt.

Strowman was suspended by WWE in storyline after he attacked Adam Pierce on RAW. His suspension is the on-screen reason for The Monster's absence from Monday Night RAW.

Here is what Bryan Alvarez of WOR had stated in regards to Strowman's return:

“The story, as noted, is that Braun was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC but he got the leg injury and he is rehabbing it. I didn’t hear anything about surgery, just that they are rehabbing it. Presumably, he won’t be out that long but I guess we’ll see.”

Strowman had changed his look after he appeared with a completely shaved head after his Swamp Fight match with The Fiend earlier this year. Hopefully a new look will bring new energy to his character and we will see a new side of The Monster Among men.