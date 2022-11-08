WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar to possibly face veteran superstar at WrestleMania 39, Major character change for former Universal Champion?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Beast Incarnate vs. The All-Mighty is a match that fans wanted to see for a long time. The two men have faced each other twice now, and both their matches have been labelled disappointments, as neither saw a clean finish. However, the company could continue the rivalry between the two former WWE Champions.

#3. Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania?

The Beast Incarnate defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel last week. The short match ended when Lesnar pinned Lashley and won despite The All-Mighty kicking out.

After the match, an irate Lashley attacked Lesnar from behind and put him in a hurt lock. This signified that the rivalry between the two men is not over yet.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that there would be a third match between the two as they both hold one win over each other. He said that it is likely that WWE will save it for WrestleMania 39 next year. He also noted that the original plan was for them to have their rubber match at Day 1 next year, but that is out.

#2. Stone Cold could be returning for WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. After being out of the in-ring action for almost 19 years, The Rattlesnake finally donned a pair of boots and defeated The Prizefighter in the WrestleMania main event.

WrestleVotes has stated that he is willing to listen to proposals for next year's WrestleMania as well.

"I’ll follow up on this, source believes Austin would definitely listen to any proposal for this year's Mania. Me, nor the rest of the world, knows what his answer would be, however," tweeted WrestleVotes.

While it was believed that his return to the ring was merely a one-time deal, there is a possibility that the WWE legend might have caught the wrestling bug again.

Not only did Austin compete on the first night of WrestleMania this year, but was also part of Night Two when he gave stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon.

#1. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins to turn babyface?

Despite Seth Rollins being positioned as a heel on RAW, his popularity is among the highest on the Red brand. Not only is Rollins a fan-favorite, but the crowd always sings his theme song when he comes out to the ring.

There was speculation about him becoming a babyface last week on RAW when he faced Austin Theory. He worked the match as a face.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Rollins is still working as a heel on the live shows. He is facing his old rival, Matt Riddle. However, it could change. This week on RAW, Theory tried to cash in on the MITB contract on Seth Rollins but failed due to Bobby Lashley's interference.

