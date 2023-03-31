WWE Rumor Roundup - Brock Lesnar's bitter rival to show up and help Omos beat him? Creative plan pitched for a major superstar's long-awaited return, and more

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, and it should surprise nobody that today's edition heavily leans towards all things WrestleMania!

Brock Lesnar and Omos are heading for a rather intriguing match-up, and while there are several creative possibilities, one involves a huge name getting involved to influence the outcome of the bout.

We also have a much-needed update regarding the status of a popular superstar who has had his fair share of controversies in WWE.

We wrap up the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with details of the initial plans pitched for John Cena before the company decided to book Austin Theory as his opponent.

#1. Could Bobby Lashley interfere in Brock Lesnar vs. Omos?

What initially felt like a mistake from WWE now looks like it may produce multiple highlight reel moments at WrestleMania. The creative team has done their bit in making Brock Lesnar and Omos' upcoming match seem a lot more exciting, and many fans are curious to see how they perform together inside the ring.

Going by the storyline, Omos is the favorite to hand Lesnar a rare loss, but it might not be a clean one as few expect.

As noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Lashley might get involved in the match to help the Nigerian giant. Rumors of a Hurt Business reunion have been discussed for a long time, and WrestleMania could be where WWE pulls the trigger on the moment.

Bobby Lashley recently admitted to having some "unfinished business" with Brock Lesnar, with whom he's been in an on-and-off rivalry since Royal Rumble 2022.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Omos – Given the way the angles played out, if Lesnar is not leaving, he should win. If he is leaving, he shouldn't. They could also use this to have Bobby Lashley help Omos and reunite the Hurt Business, which has been talked about and teased forever, although not as much of late," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Lashley and Lesnar have had two singles matches so far, but the controversial finish in their last outing has clearly left the door open for a final in-ring clash. A reunited Hurt Business against Brock, who could also look for some backup, could make for a great angle if booked right after WrestleMania.

#2. Where is Matt Riddle?

The Original Bro has not had the best of times lately. Matt Riddle was reportedly suspended for 60 days in December after his second Wellness Policy violation. The suspension happened during a phase when the former tag team champion was also dealing with a messy divorce.

A few months have passed, and Riddle could finally be on his way back if the latest reports are to be believed. PWInsider revealed that the former NXT star's comeback is presently a "developing story" backstage in the company.

A creative pitch for his return has already been made, including further internal discussions regarding his future in the promotion. It was noted that Matt Riddle is expected to continue being a RAW Superstar; however, he is not in Los Angeles for WrestleMania.

There is always a chance that WWE will get him on a flight to 'Mania, but that seems highly unlikely at this point. Showing up on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania also sounds like a compelling idea, though there have been no details of such plans in place.

As of this writing, company officials have just talked about a creative pitch for Riddle, and only time will tell what's in store for the 37-year-old superstar.

#3. WWE pitched multiple different WrestleMania opponents for John Cena

Getting a WrestleMania match against John Cena is equivalent to wrestling for a championship, as he's simply one of the biggest draws in WWE history.

Austin Theory was lucky enough to get the lucrative spot this year; however, the promotion initially had a few different names on the drawing board concerning the John Cena match.

Fightful Select revealed that one top talent, whose name wasn't revealed, angled to work with John Cena in the summer after word got out that he would be wrestling at WrestleMania 39. As time passed, some people within WWE pushed for Cody Rhodes to take on the Cenation Leader, though that plan was nixed after it became evident by August that the former AEW star would go on to face Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul, who publicly expressed interest in a match against John Cena, was at one point "tentatively planned" for the first-time-ever showdown and was even listed in internal WWE documents in the fall. However, Triple H's team "nailed down" Theory vs. Cena for WrestleMania by December.

The Franchise Player has astonishingly not competed in a singles WrestleMania match in front of a live crowd since 2018 and could make it a memorable occasion if he manages to dethrone Austin Theory as the United States Champion.

Do you see Cena winning the United States Championship, or will Cena put the young star over? Sound off in the comment section below.

