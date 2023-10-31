WWE Rumor Roundup: Character change discussed for major name, Brock Lesnar retirement plans, Huge plans in store for Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover some exciting gossip about top names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more.

Brock Lesnar has been away from TV programming since his match at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate put over the American Nightmare in a huge way at the event and even raised his arm in an off-script moment. A new report has shed more light on the company's plans for the match. So let's find them out and more in today's Rumor Roundup.

#3. WWE wanted the SummerSlam match to look like Brock Lesnar's retirement

Brock Lesnar had a heated feud with Cody Rhodes which started on the RAW after WrestleMania and continued all the way through SummerSlam. In the end, the American Nightmare achieved a feat that many can't even dream of as he defeated Lesnar clean.

A recent report mentioned that the company wanted fans to believe that the match at SummerSlam was possibly the Beast Incarnate's final outing in the squared circle.

"That was always the plan, you know when he left and there were people going, 'was that his retirement?' I was told WWE wanted it to seem like it, but he’s coming back,"- Dave Meltzer reported

Brock Lesnar won't be in action at this year's Crown Jewel. He is expected to be back around Royal Rumble.

#2. Roman Reigns to face two major names in 2024

Roman Reigns has been the top WWE star for over three years and it looks like the company full on wants to capitalize on his star power. As per a recent report, Triple H and Co. could pit the Tribal Chief against Cody Rhodes and The Rock next year.

While Roman Reigns has already defeated Cody once, he has never stood across the ring from the Brahma Bull and a match between them will certainly be the biggest match of the current era.

Roman Reigns is currently embroiled in a feud with LA Knight and the duo will square off at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Character change discussed for The Miz

The Miz has been one of the top heels in WWE for so long that it's almost impossible for many to see him play any other character. However, if a new report is to be believed, the creative team has been discussing a face turn for the star. It was also reported if the former champion is to undergo a character change, he could work with the recently reunited DIY.

The A-Lister was seen talking to Adam Pearce backstage on last week's RAW where he complained that there was not much focus on him. Could this be the start of a highly-anticipated face turn?

Would you enjoy watching The Miz join forces with DIY? Sound off in the comments section below.

