WWE Rumor Roundup - Company to get 'friendlier' with rivals; news on Bayley's status; major match returning

The proverbial forbidden door seems to have been kicked wide open following Mickie James' confirmed return for the Royal Rumble. Vince McMahon and co. may also have another reason behind getting a contracted talent from outside the company.

We also have updates regarding the returns of Bayley and Sasha Banks as WWE approaches WrestleMania season. We wrap up the roundup with speculated plans for the next Saudi Arabia show, which could feature the return of a popular gimmick match.

#3. WWE could get 'friendlier' with people outside the company

The emergence of AEW as a viable competitor has impacted how WWE does business. WWE not only announced reigning Knockouts Champion Mickie James for the Royal Rumble but also mentioned "IMPACT Wrestling" on TV.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there could be a more significant reason behind the recent decisions.

It was noted that WWE never allowed its announcers to say IMPACT Wrestling. In AJ Styles' case, the company was willing to list his accolades in New Japan, but IMPACT Wrestling was still out of bounds.

The company's stance on the matter has changed as the promotion could strive to have better relations with other organizations in the future. Here's what was revealed in the Newsletter:

"Still, there was a reason they specifically brought her up as IMPACT champion and that was more than needing a body for the Rumble. IMPACT Wrestling had been a banned term on WWE television since its inception, as announcers were allowed at first to mention A.J. Styles' championship success with New Japan, but never with IMPACT. As the gap closes with AEW, WWE will become "friendlier" to people they weren't in the past, exactly as it happened in the late 90s when WCW provided real competition," wrote Meltzer.

As reported earlier, officials have contemplated getting a 'forbidden door' surprise for the men's Royal Rumble, indicating WWE's willingness to do business with previously ignored companies.

#2. Updates on Bayley and Sasha Banks' returns

Bayley has not wrestled since June 2021 as she has been out of action with a knee injury.

As revealed in the Newsletter, Bayley has undergone reconstructive knee surgery and hopes to be back by February. But the belief within the company is that Bayley could realistically return in March and begin building up towards WrestleMania.

"Bayley's return from reconstructive surgery could be as early as February but is more likely March. Banks' return is also mid-March," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Bayley's best friend Sasha Banks is also on the sidelines after sustaining a foot injury at a recent live event. The Legit Boss is unlikely to miss WrestleMania as she too is expected to make her comeback in mid-march.

Meltzer stressed that there is no definite creative direction for the women on SmackDown as the company awaits the returns of two proven draws in Sasha Banks and Bayley.

"Banks is expected back just in time for Mania, but whether with her out for so long they go in another direction is also a possibility. There is no obvious direction because nobody else on the Smackdown side has been pushed big. If Bayley can return, she's a big enough star," added Meltzer.

WWE will need all hands on deck as WrestleMania draws closer. While they sadly might not compete at Royal Rumble, Bayley and Sasha Banks will surely get prominent spots on the card for the Show of Shows.

#1. Backstage news on Elimination Chamber's return for the Saudi Arabia show

The Elimination Chamber concept will reportedly return at the next Saudi Arabia show.

Fightful Select first reported on WWE's plans to get the Elimination Chamber for the Saudi event, which is slated to take place on February 19th. The Elimination Chamber has been a yearly tradition as the pay-per-view was last booked in November 2021.

WWE began its 'tentative preparations' to carry over the Elimination Chamber to Saudi Arabia at the event's last edition. Additionally, officials have also discussed the possibility of taping a TV episode in Saudi Arabia, but the sources did not verify that detail.

There is no confirmation on whether the company will use the Elimination Chamber name for its Saudi Arabia event or go down a different path. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated that staff members working in Saudi have already been briefed about the plans.

Dave Meltzer followed up on the report and confirmed that the Elimination Chamber in Saudi would be the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania. The match could have significant implications for WrestleMania's world title matches, as speculated below by Meltzer.

"There is only one (Premium Live Event) between Rumble and Mania, which is 2/19 in Saudi Arabia, built around Elimination Chamber matches where the winners would also be WrestleMania title match possibilities or they could have both titles at stake in those matches."

WWE are currently planning a few big matches for Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. All of their feuds could pick up pace come the live event in Saudi.

