WWE Rumor Roundup: Company in legal dispute because of Randy Orton; John Cena yelled at Superstar backstage for disobeying him; The Rock's message to Roman Reigns - 29th Septemeber 2020

In today's edition we will talk about Superstars such as Randy Orton, John Cena and Roman Reigns among others.

Randy Orton has been known to create controversy not just on-screen but also off-screen. And in one such incident, WWE has been dragged to court because of The Viper. We will talk in detail about the incident.

So without further ado, let us jump into the 5 biggest stories from today:

#5 WWE in legal trouble because of Randy Orton

Randy Orton

WWE is reportedly heading to court because of a legal dispute involving Randy Orton and his tattoo artist Catherine Alexander. The issue relates to WWE using tattoos designed by Catherine in a video game that came out in 2009.

It is reported that she had contacted WWE saying that they should negotiate with her in case they use her work but the company did not show any interest.

Now a jury will take a call on copyright and infringement issues and if WWE was justified in not compensating Catherine for Randy Orton's tattoo work used in a video game.

An Illinois judge had issued a partial summary judgment saying WWE and 2K games producer Take-Two Interactive Software did copy her work.

Here is what the judge said:

“Alexander contends she created the tattoos for the purpose of displaying them on Orton’s body and that Defendants used the tattoos for the same purpose; to display them on Orton’s body in the video games. Alexander also disputes Defendants’ characterization of the size of the tattoos and maintains they are prominently displayed and clearly visible in the video games. These are material factual disputes.” (H/t: WrestlingNews.co)