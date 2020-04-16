WWE Rumor Roundup: Current Champion to be replaced; 5-time World Champion released; McIntyre's future plans - 15th April 2020

Vince McMahon wants to reward top RAW Superstar with a big push.

Multiple WWE Superstars released by the company, and more!

McIntyre/McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories from the day.

In an unfortunate turn of events, WWE has announced that multiple personnel including active Superstars will be released from the company owing to budget cuts. Multiple reports have stated that the company will be giving them a good severance package and have informed all the involved Superstars personally.

These are indeed tough times for the world, and we hope for the very best for these Superstars and backstage employees who have been released by the company.

Let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories of the day:

#5 Pete Dunne to be replaced in NXT Tag-Team Championship match

🚨BREAKING 🚨



Per @RealKingRegal,



1️⃣ The #BROserweights will find a temporary replacement for @PeteDunneYxB.



2️⃣ @SuperKingofBros will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship with that partner against #UndisputedERA TONIGHT on #WWENXT!! pic.twitter.com/ZCnae8lI4u — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 15, 2020

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle hold the NXT Tag-Team Championships. Unfortunately, owing to the global lockdown, Dunne will be unable to come to the USA to compete at NXT.

NXT GM William Regal announced on WWE's The Bump that The Bruiserweight will be replaced in the NXT Tag-Team Championship match where Matt Riddle and his new partner will take on The Undisputed Era.

Regal also explained that Riddle's new partner will be declared the Tag-Team Champion if they manage to retain, up until Pete Dunne returns to action.

It will be interesting to see who The Original Bro will choose to team up with in order to take on The Undisputed Era on NXT.

@SuperKingofBros will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship with that partner against #UndisputedERA TONIGHT on #WWENXT!!

The Undisputed Era are former NXT Tag Team Champions and will look to regain the gold as Riddle scrambles to find a new partner on such short notice. The fact that Regal has stated that the new partner will be considered the current Champion, it is safe to assume that it does not look like The Undisputed Era will be walking out victorious after NXT.

