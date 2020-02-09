WWE Rumor Roundup - Current RAW Superstar joining AEW, Historic signing confirmed, Tag team to be repackaged - 8 February 2020

AEW Dynamite arena/Paul Heyman.

It's time for another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Despite being a relatively slow news day, we came across five rumors that feature in today's lineup.

The company made a historic signing that has managed to get a lot of mainstream coverage.

WWE also removed a tag team from TV and it's being reported that the team was taken off with the intention of being repackaged.

A current RAW Superstar teased joining AEW in an incredible social media post. It was also reported that there may be a few Superstars backstage who have lost faith in the WWE.

We also know why WWE changed the name of a top RAW Superstar.

Here is the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Chris Jericho drops a big teaser of EC3 possibly joining AEW

In what may not surprise many fans considering the way EC3 has been used thus far in the WWE, Chris Jericho posted a photo with the WWE Superstar and teased a potential AEW signing in his caption.

Jericho caught up with EC3 and he put up a photo of their meeting on Instagram with the following caption: "Big things coming in the future for this talented brother," while also tagging All Elite Wrestling.

EC3 last wrestled a match in the WWE on September 30th 2019 at a main event taping. Carter last appeared on RAW on September 23rd and he has reportedly been sidelined due to a concussion.

It has also been reported that Vince McMahon seems to have given up on the former Impact Wrestling star and the WWE boss shot down the idea of getting the proposed team of EC3 and Drake Maverick to TV.

We still don't know much about EC3's WWE status at this moment and he could very well be brought back to RAW, the brand he is assigned to, once he is cleared to make his return.

While it could also be a work, Jericho's IG post does hint at EC3 probably jumping ship to WWE's rivals in the future.

