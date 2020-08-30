WWE Rumor Roundup: Demand for top Superstars to be fired for big blunder; Massive character change for Bray Wyatt; How Roman Reigns turned the fans - 30th August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest updates and latest rumors from the world of WWE. After a spectacular SummerSlam, WWE is holding another PPV this Sunday - Payback.

The show will see Roman Reigns take on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship in a triple threat match. There have been a lot of rumors in regards to what the future holds for Roman Reigns and if WWE is finally turning The Big Dog heel.

We will be talking all about what will happen to Roman Reigns and The Fiend after Payback.

#5 Roman Reigns to win WWE Universal Championship and turn heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam and destroyed Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their Universal title match. It had been reported that Vince McMahon wants to make Reigns an edgier character now, which is why he has had a new attitude.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Roman Reigns is set to become the Universal Champion at Payback. PWInsider have also stated that Roman Reigns is going to be turned into the top heel on SmackDown with Paul Heyman by his side.

The idea is to have Reigns turn heel so that there is no backlash on him when the fans return to the arena. It is hoped that the fans will like the edgier version of The Big Dog and start cheering him again.

Speaking on his podcast, Arn Anderson revealed how Roman Reigns would get the live audience to cheer for him:

"Everybody just wanted to join in and be part of the majority, I've seen that in live events, where it started that way and by the end of the night, it was 100% cheering Roman. Any combination of The Shield and The Wyatts was just a great match, and those guys just literally pounded the piss out of each other." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)