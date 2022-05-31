WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on former world champion getting suspended for no-showing house shows, Roman Reigns MITB update, two RAW stars heading to SmackDown

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most sensational rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around names like Roman Reigns, The Ultimate Warrior, and AJ Styles.

Sasha Banks and Naomi recently walked out of RAW after having creative differences with the company. The promotion has now suspended them without pay. However, this is not the first time the company has taken strict action against superstars failing to toe the line. Former WWE Champion, The Ultimate Warrior also faced a similar fate in the past:

#3 The Ultimate Warrior was suspended by WWE for failing to show up for house shows

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The late Warrior had a falling out with Vince McMahon, following which he refused to turn up for house shows he was advertised for. The Hall of Famer allegedly wanted McMahon to buy a large number of his comics. However, the Chairman's refusal to do so led to backstage problems between the two.

"He then missed some house shows and it was announced he was suspended, although the decision was made to cut him. Warrior’s father died that weekend and he later claimed he missed the shows because of that,'' said Meltzer.

Warrior's backstage fallout with Vince McMahon would cut his career short in the company. Even though McMahon wanted to push him, his backstage antics became a problem for the organization.

#2 Roman Reigns' plans for Money in the Bank in jeopardy?

It had been reported that the company would have Roman Reigns fight Riddle at Money in the Bank in July. The plan was in place when the Premium Live Event was set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, the company has now moved the venue to MGM Grand Garden Arena, making it a much smaller show.

The promotion allegedly wanted Reigns' first defense as the new unified WWE Universal Champion to take place at a major stadium show. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that the plans are up in the air now.

''However, everything regarding both Reigns and Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank is now said to be up in the air. Reigns vs. Riddle could still happen. We have no idea on Lesnar, who was booked on the show because it was at a stadium,'' said Meltzer.

He has also been removed from the posters of the July show. However, Meltzer stated that there is still a chance that WWE will go ahead with Riddle vs. Reigns.

#1 The Miz and AJ Styles heading to SmackDown this week

As per PWInsider, The Miz and AJ Styles are scheduled for this week's SmackDown, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio. Both men are members of the RAW roster and are embroiled in programs with other RAW Superstars. It is possible that they only appear in dark matches.

However, there has been a lot of brand intermingling of late with The Usos showing up on RAW and Kevin Owens going to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for these two former WWE Champions come Friday.

