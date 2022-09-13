WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on plan for Roman Reigns to drop the Universal Championship, Triple H keen on giving a big push to 42-year-old, Huge superstar's return being kept a secret

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we take a look at some interesting stories revolving around major names like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. It was a controversial decision as many fans were upset that the company did not give McIntyre the major win in his home Kingdom. However, it seems that the company has a long-term plan for Reigns:

3) Details on plans for Roman Reigns to drop the WWE Universal title

WrestlingNews.co reported that the current plan is for Roman Reigns to drop the Championship after WrestleMania next year. He will remain the top champion of WWE until WrestleMania 39 and will likely retain the title against The Rock at the Grandest Stage of them All. The company doesn't want him to suffer any losses before his marquee match against The Brahma Bull.

''If the rumored direction stays the same, The Tribal Chief will defeat The Rock at The Show of Shows and eventually lose the belt sometime after the annual extravaganza.'' (H/T:SportsKeeda)

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over two years now. If the plans remain in tact, his reign will likely continue for multiple more months before WWE finally has him drop the title to someone else.

2) Bray Wyatt's return being kept a secret

#WeAllWearMasks I’m allowed to wear this wherever the hell I want. What a time to be alive. All hail @bakingjason !! I’m allowed to wear this wherever the hell I want. What a time to be alive. All hail @bakingjason !!#WeAllWearMasks https://t.co/JyniRp0Sdq

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is rumored to be returning to WWE under Triple H's regime after being released last year. There have been multiple rumors suggesting that he will eventually be making his return. Xero News has now reported that it is just a matter of when he will return rather than if he will return.

"Source stated last night its more a case of When Bray returns to WWE than If he returns. It is believed due to how big of a return he will be it wont be some random raw/sd or secondary PLE. HHH is keeping all returns secret only a few people in the business know," reported Xero News.

There have been multiple returns since Triple H took charge as the creative head. Unfortunately, most of the returns were sudden and didn't have any proper build. Wyatt is one of the biggest names in the industry and his return should be treated as a big deal.

1) Shinsuke Nakamura to get a major push

Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has not been used consistently over the past few years. Despite being a former Royal Rumble winner, he has always been a part of the mid-card division or the tag team division. However, as per Xero News, things are about to change for the Japanese sensation as Triple H 'loves' his work and is set to push him.

"Source have told me that Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a very decent push either towards the end of the year or early next year. Unknown what the plans are, but Nakamura will be getting a solid push under Hunter, HHH loves Nakamura and his work in and since NXT," reported Xero News.

Nakamura's last major outing was an intercontinental match against Gunther, which he lost. The match was considered one of the best SmackDown main-events in recent times and Nakamura was lauded for his performance against The Ring General.

