WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Superstar being released mid-push for making one 'mistake'; Another big change to be made to Roman Reigns; Major company rule violated - 22nd September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. With Clash of Champions just a few days away, WWE have been doing a great job of building the show up for the fans.

On RAW this week, we saw RETRIBUTION finally make their in-ring debut. We have some backstage news regarding the faction and will also be talking about Jon Moxley's opinion of Roman Reigns, what major changes will be made to The Big Dog next, and much more.

So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 Major change to take place for Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently part of a video call hosted by the Mania Club, where he interacted with the fans. Roman Reigns disclosed that a major change is coming his way this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

The Big Dog has sported a new attitude ever since his return at SummerSlam. Now, he claims that he will be changing his music and ring gear as well. Reigns has not been seen wearing the iconic Shield vest ever since he returned. However, he hasn't wrestled shirtless since his days in NXT as well.

WWE's The Tribal Chief revealed that he would be ditching his shirt and compete without wearing a shirt this Sunday.

"Get over it, you know what I mean? I mean, I am not gonna go out there in trunks. I've been wearing a SWAT outfit my entire career so I'm just gonna stick to those pants. You watch this Sunday, you'll see me with my shirt off, so that would be the change... putting in some work, I'm not perfect, I'm not like a bodybuilder, so I'm not stage ready where you can see my spine through my abs but I feel confident enough to go out there and be a scary looking athlete. And God bless my cousin 'cause I'm gonna have to whoop him."