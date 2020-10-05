It's time again for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup has a host of interesting stories, and we begin with Dominik possibly getting a new name. Rey Mysterio's son has a promising future ahead of him, and there are some big plans in store for the 23-year-old Superstar.

We then move on to a rumor of there being heat between Goldberg and a top AEW star. The AEW star has now spoken out about his relationship with Goldberg.

An underrated former Women's Champion also expressed her desire to return for a one-off WWE match in a recent interview.

Elsewhere, Natalya revealed that she is training with a mystery Superstar, and the speculation regarding the wrestler's identity is quite intriguing, to say the least.

We end the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup with several details about WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center.

#5 Dominik Mysterio reveals long-term WWE plan; to get a new name and mask

Dominik Mysterio is destined to follow in his legendary father's footsteps. If everything goes according to plan, Rey Mysterio's son will become a top WWE Superstar in the time to come.

However, fans should brace themselves for some significant changes that could be in store for Dominik.

Dominik Mysterio sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, and the young Superstar revealed his long-term plan.

Dominik revealed that talks are underway regarding him getting a mask and a new name. He intends to stay true to his Lucha Libre roots. Despite the fans knowing how he looks, Dominik still feels he can find a way to incorporate the mask into his character.

Regarding his name, Dominik revealed his goal is to be called 'Prince Mysterio'.

Here's what Dominik revealed about his long-term WWE plan:

"There's still talks about it, so we would like to eventually get into the tradition of Lucha Libre, which would be putting a mask on me and taking the name. But I think that's all down the line in the future. But now everyone knows my face and what I look like, and the idea of wearing a mask is to hide your identity, to be able to go out to places and stuff like that. But I think I could find a unique way of bringing the mask into my character.

"My long goal [for my name] would be 'Prince Mysterio,' for me, since 'Rey' in Spanish is 'king,' so for my character to be Prince Mysterio, but I don't know, we'll see where it goes." H/t WrestleZone