WWE Rumor Roundup: Drew McIntyre breaks WWE rule, Former champion takes shot at John Cena and more – 7 April 2020

The stunning reason why John Cena never turned heel is finally revealed

What Ric Flair texted The Undertaker following the Boneyard match

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania is done and dusted, and the WWE shows are not yet in full flow as the lockdown continues amid the Coronavirus issue. But, a lot is happening in WWE still, and rumors are flying in from different sources.

In today's roundup, we take a look at what Ric Flair texted The Undertaker after his Boneyard match, which Hall of Famer was convinced by Vince McMahon not to retire and more.

Before we get to all that, let us have a look at the two big headline-makers of the day:

Drew McIntyre breaks WWE rule after WrestleMania match

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36, but soon after, he looked straight at the camera while celebrating the big win. Talking about his mistake that broke the rule, he told ESPN:

"One of our rules in WWE is that you don't look down the camera and break the fourth wall, like you wouldn't do in a movie. But I couldn't help myself. In that moment, I just wanted to thank everybody for supporting me, for supporting WWE during this time and choosing WWE to take your mind off these difficult times. I wanted to let everyone know how I felt, and I'm so glad we kept that in the show. I wasn't sure if it would be edited, because I really meant it."

WWE straight away had McIntyre defend his title against the Big Show, and he managed to retain it successfully.

Former champion takes shot at John Cena

All of these versions of john cena and they couldn’t find ONE with a decent haircut. #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020

John Cena was involved in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania and it blew people's minds away. The match received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe but Dolph Ziggler had a different issue with it.

The former WWE Champion took a shot at Cena's hairstyle and said that he could not spot one decent haircut of the leader of Cenation.

1 / 5 NEXT