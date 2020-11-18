WWE Rumor Roundup: Drew McIntyre's next feud revealed; Top SmackDown Superstar responsible for Randy Orton losing the World title on RAW; Aalyah Mysterio's opinion on Murphy- 17th November 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we talk about the biggest rumours and stories from the world of WWE. On today's edition, we will be talking in-depth about Drew McIntyre and why he won the WWE Championship for the second time on RAW this week.

This article will also take a look at the backstage perception on Randy Orton and the reaction of his wife after he was fined by WWE for his actions. So without any further ado, let us jump in and check out the biggest rumours and stories from today:

#5 Roman Reigns responsible for Drew McIntyre beating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre's win over The Viper on RAW came as a shock to many fans. Rumours had suggested that Randy Orton will be facing Edge at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship. However, with McIntyre regaining the WWE Championship, it is clear that the company still has its faith in the Scottish Psychopath to lead RAW.

As per Dave Meltzer of WOR, the reason for Orton becoming the WWE Champion was just to give him a win over Drew McIntyre after losing to him continuously.

"Because they got nothing going on and they'd already done a bunch of Randy Orton-Drew McIntyre matches but Drew McIntyre kept winning and to keep it going they had Randy Orton win one so they did." (H/t: SportsKeeda)

Dave Meltzer also stated that one of the reasons for McIntyre becoming Champion could be so that WWE could have Roman Reigns face McIntyre at Survivor Series instead of Randy Orton.

"They're both good wrestlers but it's two heels... the eventual thing would be that everybody would cheer Roman Reigns and they're not really looking for that this week. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is kind of like the battle of the top dog in each brand."

Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.