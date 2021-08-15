WWE Rumor Roundup - Fear of another top star heading to AEW, Major backstage issues with Triple H, Big news on Becky Lynch's status (14th August 2021)

The recent spree of releases has affected WWE NXT the most, and the latest backstage notes from the black-and-gold brand don't sound all that good. Today's lineup has covered details of backstage politics and how they have impacted Triple H's standing in the company.

Elsewhere, it has also been revealed that Vince McMahon was not a fan of a top superstar, which resulted in the talent's surprising exit from the company.

We also have the latest updates on Becky Lynch's in-ring return and the ongoing preparations for the highly-anticipated event.

#5. Updates on Adam Cole's WWE status and the possibility of going to AEW

Adam Cole's short-term WWE contract will expire during SummerSlam weekend, and the company is reportedly making massive efforts to re-sign the former NXT Champion.

Dave Meltzer confirmed previous reports of Vince McMahon's meeting with Adam Cole and noted that it went well. However, as things stand, Cole is yet to decide on his long-term future and has not signed a new contract.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that discussions between WWE and Adam Cole were ongoing, and the promotion was eager to retain his services.

Another week of content is in the books.....



Started off on Monday on the @SKWrestling_ YouTube channel alongside @GregBushSK discussing the news of Adam Cole potentially becoming a free agent after Summerslam & more!https://t.co/61CSgobIbl — SP3 - Ethnic YouTuber Extraordinaire (@TruHeelSP3) August 8, 2021

However, there is also a perception that with Adam Cole's contract coming to an end, he could go to AEW at the same time as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

While Tony Khan has denied offering Cole a contract, Meltzer stated that AEW and WWE were the only viable destinations for the Panama City Playboy.

"Adam Cole met with Vince McMahon on 8/6 in Tampa before the show. The meeting was said to have gone well and the writing team was told to come up with scenarios for him. As of the latest word, he hadn't decided on what he was going to do. From a WWE standpoint, there are discussions ongoing and they really want to keep him. There is also the perception issue because with a contract expiring, Cole could leave and start on AEW television in a few weeks and the idea of Punk, Danielson and Cole all starting at the same time could give AEW a huge boost," reported Meltzer.

The IWC negotiating Adam Cole's contract for him: pic.twitter.com/8Y85nmi7eK — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) August 6, 2021

WWE is trying to get Cole to sign a fresh deal, but there is also apparent concern over the possibility of him joining Tony Khan's company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain