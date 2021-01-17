WWE Rumor Roundup - First-time-ever match for Brock Lesnar, Female Superstar offered a bonus to shave her head, Big retirement update - 16th January 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of SK Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. WWE is busy building up towards the Royal Rumble PPV, and we have several stories to discuss in today's lineup, beginning with one regarding Brock Lesnar.

A top WWE Superstar has called out Brock Lesnar once again for a match that has been in the making for years. A female wrestler revealed that WWE gave her a bonus for shaving her head.

A popular Superstar from RAW provided an update about his retirement. An important update regarding the date of WrestleMania 37 has also been revealed.

Finally, we end the roundup with a report regarding there being backstage heat on a RAW Superstar.

#5 Bobby Lashley wants WWE dream match against Brock Lesnar

There are many constants in WWE, and one of them is Bobby Lashley's obsession with the Brock Lesnar match.

The reigning United States Champion might have his hands tied up with Matt Riddle at the moment, but Lashley has still not taken his eyes away from what could be the biggest match of his career.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley responded to a fan's tweet about a potential match against Lesnar, and The Hurt Business member responded with the following:

"Once I'm done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I've said for YEARS, I'll take Lesnar whenever, wherever."

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, and he has mentioned that his main goal is to secure the Brock Lesnar showdown.

For some unknown reason, WWE is yet to pull the trigger on the match despite the speculation circulating for years. Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired after WrestleMania 36.

The belief is that Brock Lesnar will re-sign with the WWE when the time is right, and as of this writing, there are no updates on whether he'd be involved at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 37.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is a match that WWE will book someday, but could the first-time-ever clash happen in 2021?