WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion has allegedly 'alienated' the entire locker room, Former AEW star returning after Cody Rhodes? Plan for two top RAW stars 'still in place' 

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after an absence of six years at this year's WrestleMania. He defeated Seth Rollins and has been engaged in a rivalry with The Architect ever since. It is now being speculated that his wife Brandi Rhodes may also soon return to the company following her cryptic Tweet.

#3 Rumors on Brandi Rhodes following Cody Rhodes to WWE

Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted something that hinted at her making a return to the company. As per Cageside Seats, her tweet has led to rampant speculation that Brandi might soon return to the company just like her husband Cody Rhodes did.

Brandi Rhodes served as a ring announcer during her time in WWE. However, in AEW, she had a bigger role as an off-screen and on-screen personnel. She even got in the ring a few times. It will be interesting to see what role she is given if WWE does re-sign her.

#2 Sasha Banks seems to have "alienated" the entire locker room

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE last week on RAW. The two were allegedly unhappy with the creative directions for them. As per Ringside News, Sasha Banks had already alienated the entire locker room, which is why there is a lack of support for her.

They also said that there is a belief that Banks manipulated Naomi into walking out. Reports suggested that no ideas are being pitched for either of them anymore. A source said that it's pretty obvious that they're gone.

''For those who are wondering, no creative ideas are being pitched for Sasha Banks and Naomi. Nobody is throwing an idea out there in case Vince wants to bring them back,'' said Steve Carrier of RSN

#1 Plans for The Miz and Mustafa Ali still in place

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "Please, don't go to Twitter and complain" - The Miz to Mustafa Ali when his mic didn't work.



"The only thing worth whining about is that you still work here" - Mustafa Ali "Please, don't go to Twitter and complain" - The Miz to Mustafa Ali when his mic didn't work."The only thing worth whining about is that you still work here" - Mustafa Ali

The United States Champion Thoery was absent from RAW this week. Fightful Select have reported that their was a segment planned between Mustafa Ali and Theory which had to be cut due to time constraints. They also said that creative plans are still in place for The Miz and Mustafa Ali.

The Awesome One and A-Town Down have become allies over the past few weeks. Mustafa Ali has been their target ever since he made his return to RAW following WrestleMania 38. While Theory and Ali were absent on RAW, The Miz took on Cody Rhodes.

