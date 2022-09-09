WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion arrested for punching and biting off-screen, Major star not returning before January, Big plan for Braun Strowman 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Braun Strowman, Pat McAfee, and Velveteen Dream.

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. He was arrested last month. Some new details have come to light about his behavior and the fight that he got into with an employee of a gym.

Apart from that, we will also take a look at what the future holds for The Monster Among men following his return:

#3. Braun Strowman to be a babyface following his return

Due to budget cuts, the former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June last year. He returned to the company on RAW this week when he interfered in a fatal 4-way tag team match laying out all the competitors of the match.

Later in the show, Strowman announced that he would give the 'answers' on SmackDown.

"Braun Strowman will be a regular with the Smackdown brand going forward, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Strowman will be a babyface for the brand," reported Mike Johnson.

PWInsider has stated that The Monster among Men will be booked as a face going forward and will be part of SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion recently took a dig at Roman Reigns on Twitter which has led to speculation that The Bloodline's next program could be with the recently returned Braun Strowman.

#2. Pat McAfee reportedly will not to return to WWE before January next year

Xero News @NewsXero Pat mcafee not on sd until january im hearing maybe longer Pat mcafee not on sd until january im hearing maybe longer

It was officially announced that Pat McAfee will be leaving his role as the SmackDown commentator for the time being, as he has taken a full-time gig with ESPN's College GameDay and will likely not be seen in WWE for the foreseeable future.

Xero News recently has reported that McAfee shouldn't be expected back before January 2023.

They also reported that Corey Graves is likely to replace him as Michael Cole's commentary partner on the blue brand. Graves is already part of the RAW announce team and will be pulling double duty if the rumors are true.

McAfee has grown to be one of WWE Universe's favorite commentators and hopefully will return full-time next year.

#1. Velveteen Dream allegedly punched and bit a gym employee

TMZ @TMZ Former WWE superstar Velveteen Dream exploded on a gym employee before his arrest last month ... punching the man in the face and then biting him -- this according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/09/07/ex-… Former WWE superstar Velveteen Dream exploded on a gym employee before his arrest last month ... punching the man in the face and then biting him -- this according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.com/2022/09/07/ex-…

Patrick Clark, better known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was arrested on August 20th. TMZ has reported that he was involved in a fight with a gym employee.

Clark allegedly bit and punched the man following an argument. The incident took place in Orlando, Florida.

TMZ stated that Clark had become 'irate and argumentative,' and was told by the employee to leave the building entirely. It was also said that he then threatened to kill the gym employee before punching him in the face.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. When is Braun Strowman better? As a heel As a babyface 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi