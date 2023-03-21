WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion is done with the company and is allegedly a free agent, Huge WrestleMania 39 match likely cancelled 

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Goldberg, Matt Riddle, and former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The build for the match had started on RAW and SmackDown but came to an abrupt end after Wyatt missed house shows and was reportedly ill. Let's take a look at what the future holds for Wyatt and Lashley:

3) Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley could be nixed for WrestleMania

There has been no mention of Bray Wyatt or Bobby Lashley in the past week. It was originally believed that the match between the two was still set to happen and Wyatt would make it back before WrestleMania. However, it now seems that the match will be nixed altogether. Here's what Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio:

''I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company. ''

If the match is nixed because of Bray Wyatt, it would certainly be unfair for The All Mighty. Hopefully, WWE can conjure up a suitable replacement to face Lashley at the Showcase of Immortals.

2) Goldberg done with WWE and is now a free agent

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's last match with the company was in early 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. While he hinted that he would want to have another match with the company, Fightful Select reported that his contract ended in December and he is now a free agent

''According to a new report from Fightful Select, the WCW legend's WWE contract expired back in December 2022 and he is now a free agent.''

The company allegedly did not negotiate a new contract with Goldberg after his previous contract with a stipulated number of matches ended. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Universal Champion as some fans are speculating that he may be an All Elite.

1) Matt Riddle to return on the RAW after WrestleMania

Former US Champion Matt Riddle has been out of action since last year after he was allegedly suspended for violating the drug policy. He was said to be in rehab but is out now. Despite being available, WWE seemingly has no plans for Riddle's return prior to WrestleMania. However, he may return on RAW after the grand show as per Xero News:

''WWE have been told Randy Orton is near to a return now. Could be as Soon as Raw After Mania. Riddle as well.''

His tag team partner Randy Orton has also been absent from television after he sustained a back injury and needed time off. It will be spectacular to see an RK-Bro reunion on RAW.

