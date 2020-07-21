Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we talk about the latest rumors and updates from the world of WWE. With the Horror Show at Extreme Rules over, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the event.

On today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we will take a look at why WWE decided to have a controversial ending for Extreme Rules match, current Champion allegedly testing positive for Coronavirus, Vince McMahon being accused of stealing ideas and more.

So without any further ado, let us jump into the top stories of today:

#5 Kairi Sane reportedly done with WWE

There had been a lot of speculation on the future of former Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. Some initial reports had suggested that Sane is looking to head back to Japan and will not be continuing with WWE. There were also reports saying that WWE wasn't interested in keeping Kairi Sane.

However, it was later said that WWE is keen on retaining the Pirate Princess and has offered her a good deal. As per PWINsider and Tokyo Sports, Kairi Sane is done with WWE and will be gone by next month.

Here is what Tokyo Sports had stated:

“Since she married a Japanese man on February 22, there is also a media report that ‘it is very important to move back to Japan'. She also told her neighbors that she wanted to return to Japan, and she was whispered to return to Japan early this year. However, it is unlikely that they will completely leave WWE and participate in other groups in Japan. Most of the argument is that the base will be moved to Japan and that it will continue to maintain friendly relations with WWE. Although I don’t yet know what shape to choose, it seems that there will be some announcement by the summer festival “Summer Slam”.