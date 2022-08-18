WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion to go back to old character upon return, Another huge name returning because of Triple H, Update on Bray Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some rumors revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Butch, and Johnny Gargano.

Former UK NXT Champion Pete Dunne has been working as part of Sheamus' stable on the main roster. Dunne, who made his main roster debut under the ring name Butch, behaves like a rabid dog and is seen as a comic character. That might be set to change now with Triple H in charge.

#3. Butch could return with his old character

It is being stated by WrestlingNews.co that Butch could be going back to his Pete Dunne character. Butch has not been seen since he interfered in Sheamus' match against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown a few weeks back. He is part of The Brawling Brutes along with The Celtic Warrior and Ridge Holland.

Before joining the group, Dunne worked as The Brusierweight. He had a tough guy gimmick and used to work stiff in the ring. He also changed his Twitter handle to Pete 'BUTCH' Dunne and recently shared a photo of himself in his old character indicating a possible return.

#2. Johnny Gargano willing to return to WWE

..it also marked his final match with NXT, but boy what a way to go out. can’t believe it’s been half a year already. we all miss you, 6 months ago today, Johnny found his Rebel Heart again 🥺..it also marked his final match with NXT, but boy what a way to go out. can’t believe it’s been half a year already. we all miss you, @JohnnyGargano 6 months ago today, Johnny found his Rebel Heart again 🥺❤️..it also marked his final match with NXT, but boy what a way to go out. can’t believe it’s been half a year already. we all miss you, @JohnnyGargano! ❤️ https://t.co/MWrFcASQC7

Bodyslam.net has reported that former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is willing to return to WWE with Triple H as the creative head. Gargano did not re-sign with the company once his contract expired earlier this year. There were rumors that Shawn Michaels was put in charge of bringing him back.

Gargano was one of NXT's biggest stars and Triple H's top guys, so it makes sense that he has agreed to return. Considering how well his former tag team partner Ciampa has been booked on RAW lately, there is a high chance that Gargano will also get a decent push upon return.

#1. Update on Bray Wyatt's return

wrestlelamia.co.uk/bray-wyatt-lik… Bray Wyatt likely to return to WWE. HHH is getting the squad back together! Bray Wyatt likely to return to WWE. HHH is getting the squad back together! wrestlelamia.co.uk/bray-wyatt-lik… https://t.co/sN5wPNqcqh

Fightful Select had noted that the former Universal Champion could be on his way back to WWE. Wade Keller of PWTorch has now corroborated the reports and has said that The Fiend is likely to make a return soon to the company. Speaking on his audio show, he noted that chances are high for the former WWE Champion's return.

"I can back up Fightful's reporting that Bray is likely back in WWE soon," Wade Keller said on an audio show.

Wyatt was released last year owing to budget cuts. However, it is believed that the real reason was Vince McMahon not liking Bray Wyatt much and thinking that he was too possessive of his character.

