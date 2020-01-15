WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion out-of-action indefinitely with a 'pretty serious' injury, Vince McMahon 'gave up' on pushing RAW Superstar - 15th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we bring you the latest news and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about a former WWE Champion coming close to retirement, a major push is planned for top star among other topics.

Velveteen Dream is one of the most charismatic Superstars, not only in NXT but in WWE as a whole. Having been a contestant in Tough Enough, Dream has made a mark for himself as the flamboyant character he portrays on NXT competing against top Superstars such as Aleister Black, Tyler Breeze, and Roderick Strong. But the Superstar has been on the shelf owing to an unfortunate injury. We will be looking into his return update as well.

#5 Velveteen Dream return update

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream has been out of action for a long time owing to a serious back injury. While initial rumors suggested that Dream might be able to make a comeback in early 2020, in time before the next NXT Takeover, new reports have suggested that there is no word on his return date.

Cageside Seats (via WON) have stated that Dream's injury appears to be pretty serious and there is no word yet on when he will return.

There’s still no word on when Velveteen Dream will return and his back injury is “pretty serious.”

One of the most popular NXT Superstars, Dream has been out of action since October and even had to miss Survivor Series. He had reportedly been working injured for a long time before it became too much for him and he had to take time off.

This could be one of the reasons that his condition reportedly worsened over time leading to him being out of action for an indefinite period.

The 24-year-old is not just vibrant in his character but is also known to stir up trouble for himself at times. One such incident was when he came out dressed in trunks that stated: 'call me up Vince', hinting at wanting a move to the main roster.

