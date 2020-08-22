In today’s edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at Drew McIntyre hinting at his next opponent and Big E’s reaction to WWE picking Roman Reigns over him.

Before we get to that, we also have some interesting news about Alexa Bliss’ involvement in The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman storyline and also the two headline-makers of the day.

Without further ado, here are the top WWE rumors of the day:

#5 Rey Mysterio signs new three-year deal with WWE

It was revealed last week that Rey Mysterio had signed a new WWE contract after weeks of negotiations. The length of his new deal was not known at that time, but Dave Meltzer has some insight on it.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that Rey Mysterio has signed a three-year deal with the company.

“On the new Rey Mysterio deal, it is believed to be for three years.”

Earlier, Tom Colohue explained why there was a delay in the contract signing. He claimed that Rey wanted WWE to push his son before he put pen to a new deal.

There were murmurs about Mysterio possibly heading to All Elite Wrestling, but he has stayed put. WWE reportedly were not in favor of Dominik having singles match to debut with, but Mysterio insisted on it, and he got his wish. Colohue reported:

“I really can’t see this as anything but a message from Vince McMahon to Rey Mysterio. Something like, if you’re son gets hurt that’s on you for pushing us to get him involved too early because the WWE did not want Dominik debuting in a solo match at this point, but that’s what Rey wanted. Rey wanted to make sure they did what he wanted before he would look at signing a new contract.”

Dominik will make his WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam this weekend with his father Rey Mysterio in his corner.