WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champions returning for Royal Rumble, RAW Superstar to get 'strong push', Braun Strowman's status - 15th December 2019

Lennard Surrao 16 Dec 2019, 09:26 IST

It's a stacked roundup!

We're almost nearing the end of the decade and there are predictably a lot of rumors that are worth mentioning in today's edition of the daily roundup.

While TLC was in focus as it was the final PPV of the year, there were tons of other interesting stories that caught our attention.

A former Heavyweight Champion opened up about an offer he received to work for WWE and how it couldn't come to fruition.

A recently released Superstar made a surprise appearance for a rival promotion despite his no-compete clause with the WWE not coming to an end.

WWE may be testing out a new alliance on the live event circuit, and it shouldn't be long before we see the new manager-Superstar duo on TV.

There were also updates on The Usos and Braun Strowman, a push for a talented RAW Superstar and details about the future of Robert Roode.

We've got a solid lineup for you today, so let's get into the top rumors of the day without any further delay:

#7. The Usos' return and WWE status

The Usos have not been seen on WWE TV ever since Jimmy Usos was pulled up for another DUI offence. The 6-time Tag Team Champions have not wrestled a match on RAW since July and there has been a lot of talk surrounding their future with the company.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, as always, had a much-needed update.

Tom posted a new video on his YouTube channel in which he previewed the TLC PPV while also sharing a few backstage updates. Colohue said that The Usos are expected to be back soon. He also added that the twins are not actually out due to personal issues, as previously claimed.

The former tag team champions have a limited contract which allows them to work only a few dates, which explains their absence. They are expected to be back by Royal Rumble as WWE would need their name power in the build-up to WrestleMania.

Here's what Tom had to share about The Usos' current status and return:

"The Usos are due back soon. They have a limited-term contract, whereby they only have to work so many dates, so you often get large patches that they and Naomi are missing in action. Last year it was just after WrestleMania, for example, we didn’t see them for a long time. While there are a lot of rumors that they are out for, let’s say personal issues, to my knowledge that’s not actually the case, it’s nearly the end of the year, similar to I think Daniel Bryan’s contract is, they have time off in their contracts, that they haven’t had much of it. So we are where we are. The Usos are expected back soon, at least around Rumble time, in the push towards WrestleMania where they will undoubtedly have a presence given their name factor alone."

