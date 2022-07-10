WWE Rumor Roundup - Former RAW Women's Champion done with the company, Vince McMahon to personally meet top star, Suspicions about his affair with talent 

Welcome back to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, there have been several massive developments in the professional wrestling world over the past 24 hours.

Vince McMahon's name continues to make headlines as the Wall Street Journal revealed new sexual misconduct allegations against the former WWE CEO. We have more details on backstage suspicions over McMahon's reported relationship with a particular talent.

Elsewhere, two top female stars could officially be done with the company as they were reportedly removed from the internal roster.

There is also an update regarding Vince McMahon's meeting with a top superstar, possibly about a wrestling return.

#1. More signs that Sasha Banks and Naomi are done with WWE

There has been a lot of speculation over Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE statuses since they walked out of RAW in May.

Despite several conflicting reports emerging online, many believe the former Women's Tag Team Champions have made up their minds about leaving WWE.

PWInsider recently confirmed that both Banks and Naomi have been removed from the internal roster sheets, which is a clear indication regarding their expected WWE exits.

"PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours," wrote Mike Johnson.

While there was still hope previously for Naomi's WWE return, Sasha Banks seems set to begin a chapter outside of the company.

It was highlighted that the former RAW Women's Champion could no longer be used as a profile icon on Peacock - another obvious sign of her rumored departure from the promotion.

"Sasha Banks has been removed as a profile icon option for Peacock subscribers," added PWInsider.

Sasha Banks is reportedly also in line for a few signings outside WWE during the fall. It remains to be seen where she will end up next in the coming months.

#2. Vince McMahon to personally meet John Cena

John Cena @JohnCena Time passes, chapters finish, and with that new roles are sometimes bestowed upon us. We may not be ready for them, they may be difficult and we may flat out resist. Take the time needed to reflect and get to the core of the “why”. Might just be what’s needed to turn the page. Time passes, chapters finish, and with that new roles are sometimes bestowed upon us. We may not be ready for them, they may be difficult and we may flat out resist. Take the time needed to reflect and get to the core of the “why”. Might just be what’s needed to turn the page.

John Cena has not returned to TV since appearing to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on a the June 27 episode of RAW.

Fightful Select reported that Vince McMahon was originally scheduled for a personal meeting with John Cena after this week's SmackDown. The plan was for McMahon to fly over to Vancouver for a discussion with The Cenation Leader; however, the reason behind the meeting wasn't specified.

In an update, it was revealed that Vince McMahon's travel plans have been shifted to next week. John Cena's Peacemaker isn't slated to begin filming for a while, leading to a change in the meeting's date.

While nothing is confirmed, people close to the situation believe McMahon could convince John Cena to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. The 16-time world champion was rumored to compete at SummerSlam against Theory, but the match could be delayed until next year.

#3. Backstage news on Vince McMahon's relationship with a talent

The latest Wall Street Journal article has increased the heat on Vince McMahon as WWE's creative head has been accused of paying four women "hush money," amounting to over $12 million.

It was noted that one of them was a former talent and Dave Meltzer recently opened up on some surprising inputs he received from the writers regarding the latest allegations.

People behind-the-scenes were always suspicious about Vince McMahon being in a relationship with a female talent during the mid-2000s. The creative team was told to push the star in question even though she was clearly not ready for it.

Of course, the name of the female wrestler wasn't disclosed due to the story's legal implications, but speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on what went down backstage.

"I talked to some writers from that era, one in particular, for a long time today. And they would say that sometimes [Vince McMahon] came in, and it was like 'you gotta start pushing this woman. And it's not told to them that Vince is sleeping with them or anything but when you get this directive that you have to push this woman who clearly wasn't ready in the ring, wasn't ready talking-wise, wasn't over, and you start asking questions." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

It remains to be seen how the situation surrounding Vince McMahon will develop in the weeks to come.

