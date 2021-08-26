WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Universal Champion could be heading to Impact Wrestling, Goldberg return plan, John Cena's future (26th August 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of WWE. It has been a great few days for wrestling fans all over, with the returns of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch in WWE and CM Punk in AEW.

While CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling has been making waves all over, there could be more top names showing up in the promotion. One name that is likely to join is Daniel Bryan and the other one could be Bray Wyatt. We will take a look at what the future holds for The Eater of the World now that he is done with WWE.

#5 Former WWE star Bray Wyatt heading to Impact Wrestling or AEW?

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt will soon be done with his non-compete clause with the company. Wyatt was let go by WWE in July this year as part of budget cuts.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer stated on Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that IMPACT Wrestling are “really after” Bray Wyatt. Interestingly, the backstage belief among ''people in high places'' in AEW is that the former Universal Champion will be signing with them.

Meltzer had earlier said that the most likely landing spot for Bray Wyatt would be AEW. He compared Wyatt's current situation to that of Aleister Black:

"It's not 100%. His non-compete's not up, but it's most likely happening. It's at the same stage when I said Aleister Black long before it's happened. It's at the same stage. It's an expectation that's pretty strong. Put it that way," revealed Dave Meltzer.

With so many former WWE Superstars joining AEW, do you think it would be a good idea for Wyatt to join the crowd or should he sign with a company like Impact Wrestling and help it grow bigger? Tell us in the comments section!

