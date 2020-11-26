Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors of the day. It has been an exciting week for WWE fans as Survivor Series delivered a great show and kicked off a new phase in WWE.

In today's edition of the Rumor Roundup, this article will take a look at many interesting topics such as the suspension of Braun Strowman for his actions on RAW, Vince McMahon being harassed backstage by a top WWE Superstar, Braun Strowman joining RETRIBUTION, and much more.

So without further ado, let us check the biggest stories and rumors from the day:

#5 Braun Strowman suspended by WWE; could be joining RETRIBUTION

Braun Strowman attacked WWE official on RAW this week. In response, WWE announced that Strowman will be suspended indefinitely for his actions.

The former WWE Universal Champion did not take kindly to this news and reacted by posting an angry Tweet, saying that he deserves a WWE Championship shot instead of getting a suspension.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!!

Interestingly, one of the replies to Braun Strowman's comment was from RETRIBUTION member T-Bar who had tagged their leader Mustafa Ali. Thus, this sparked rumors of The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman possibly joining the faction on Monday Night RAW.

Having a former World Champion would certainly help make RETRIBUTION more relevant as the group has been the victim of poor booking by WWE, leading to them becoming almost irrelevant.

There have been reports suggesting that Braun Strowman will be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC. It will be interesting to see how that happens given Strowman's suspension.