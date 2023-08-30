WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Women's Champion wants to leave for another promotion; Update on major star's return; Huge match planned for Becky Lynch

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting gossip from the world of sports entertainment. Today, we will focus on rumors surrounding top stars such as Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Carlito.

Becky Lynch has been involved in a program with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark over the last few months. The Man is slated to face the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match at Payback, which will most likely be the final chapter of their saga. It seems like the company has already started planning Becky's next feud, as a new report mentioned a possible match with top talent. So, without any delay, let's dive in.

WWE planning a match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton

NXT Women's Champions Tiffany Stratton was trolled by fans after she mentioned Becky Lynch as a former NXT Women's Champion during a recent promo. The Man also joined in before teasing that she might go after the title.

It seems like WWE is planning the same, as according to a recent report, there are plans for a match between the two in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch was also in action on last night's RAW, where she defeated Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Update on Carlito's return to WWE

Carlito made a surprise appearance at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico, where he assisted Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest. Ever since then, rumors of his return to the company have gained traction. While he was reportedly set to make a comeback on the July 7 edition of SmackDown, the plans were seemingly nixed.

According to a new report, the 44-year-old has been "mostly down in Orlando working with character vignettes." It was also noted that not much is known about his homecoming, as "no one really talks about him."

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey wants to quit WWE to return to UFC

Ronda Rousey seemingly wrestled her last match for the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam, where she put over her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not been seen since the event.

While she is still listed as an active star on WWE.com, as per a recent report, the former Women's Champion wants to depart the company and return to MMA for one more fight at UFC 300.

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey reportedly had a hard-out date in her contract, and it is believed that she is done with the global juggernaut. The former UFC star also wanted to elevate Shayna Baszler before departing the company and did so at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE