WWE Rumor Roundup: Former world champion will not be returning, Roman Reigns to lose world championship before WrestleMania

We are just weeks away from the road to WrestleMania finally starting. However, the plans for the grandest stage of them all are not set in stone as of now. A lot depends on the major returns that WWE is waiting for, the biggest one being that of The Rock. The company has a backup plan in place for Reigns if Rock doesn't return:

3.) Roman Reigns to drop the WWE Championship before WrestleMania

The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for over two years. He also won the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns has been the sole world champion for the past year, but the company allegedly wants to have two world champions heading into WrestleMania 39.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that the championships will be split with Reigns losing the WWE title. They also state that the current WrestleMania plans hinge on The Rock.

If he decides to return and locks in his return before Royal Rumble, then he will be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, or else it will be Cody Rhodes. They also state that there will be a match for the WWE Championship featuring Seth Rollins and either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes.

2.) Alberto Del Rio will not be returning

Former world champion Alberto Del Rio recently told WrestlingNews.co that he hadn't had any conversations with the new regime about a potential comeback. However, he had spoken to John Laurinaitis before he was released for a potential return.

Fightful Select noted that the company never had any intentions of re-hiring Del Rio:

"Even last year, when the old regime was still in place, Fightful was told by a WWE higher-up there was 'no f**king way' that Del Rio would be brought back. The same higher-up has now reiterated that sentiment, saying there were 'never any serious conversations or pitches' about a Del Rio return, not even from [John] Laurinaitis."

Alberto is a former WWE and World Champion as well. He is also a former Royal Rumble winner. Apart from that, he has wrestled in Mexico and is a former Impact Wrestling World Champion as well. He has praised Triple H ever since The Game took charge of the creative division.

1.) Cody Rhodes to return sooner than expected

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has been out of action ever since Seth Rollins injured him on the RAW after Hell in a Cell. Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle but competed in a Hell in a Cell match against Rollins despite the injury.

On the next RAW, he was written off after an attack by The Visionary. Rhodes is expected to return at Royal Rumble.

As per Xero News, the former IC Champion will return on the January 2nd episode of RAW. The idea could be for him to return and cost Seth Rollins in his US Championship match against Austin Theory. Interestingly, Rhodes returned via video message on this week's edition of RAW and said he has no interest in facing Rollins again.

