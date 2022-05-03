WWE Rumor Roundup: 'Frustrated' top star has asked for release, Roman Reigns to defend his title against huge name at a major show, Megastar to finally turn babyface?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about rumors revolving around top names like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Roderick Strong.

Multiple NXT Superstars were released by the company this past week, including Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis. Meanwhile, another NXT Superstar has now asked for his release:

3) Roderick Strong allegedly wants to leave WWE

As per Fightful Select, Former NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong is frustrated in NXT and has asked for his release from the company. Strong is the only remaining member of The Undisputed Era, and even his wife Marina Shafir is now working for AEW.

Strong has reportedly asked for his release multiple times but hasn't been granted it as of now. He is acting professionally as per the reports, even though he is evidently unhappy with the company. It was also noted that a name change was pitched for Strong, which he declined.

2) Potential match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns being saved for a major show

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is saving an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and McIntyre for a major show. He said that despite the two men facing each other at live events, a one-on-one match between the two is being kept for a significant event.

"They need something big. They don’t have that big match and I guess Roman…Roman’s the biggest star and his biggest opponent right now is Drew so they’re saving that for quote ‘a bigger show than this one’ because this one is whatever,'' said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre will be teaming up with RK-Bro to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash. Rumors suggested that The Scottish Warrior was supposed to take on The Tribal Chief at Backlash, but the plans have clearly changed.

1) Roman Reigns to turn babyface?

WrestlingNews.co have stated that WWE could be turning Roman Reigns' babyface in the near future. They said that The Tribal Chief has been getting a lot of babyface reactions from crowds, especially in the UK. He reportedly cut a fan-friendly promo in London and even referenced The Rock during the segment.

The rumors were validated this week on RAW, as the announcers acknowledged that Reigns is getting a 'mixed' response from the audience. While he usually receives an adverse reaction from the crowd, the commentator's mention of Reigns' positive reaction indicates WWE is on board with a potential face turn.

