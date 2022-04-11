WWE Rumor Roundup: Future of Roman Reigns as Undisputed Champion, Plans for SummerSlam, Major name set to return after six years?

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we will look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

WrestleMania weekend is officially in the history books and the company will now look to set things in motion for the post-WrestleMania season. However, we have multiple reports on uncertainty over plans for Roman Reigns as well as a major upcoming show for the promotion.

We also have additional details on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 return, possible reason for a top SmackDown name missing from television, and a major star possibly returning to WWE soon.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Uncertainty over Roman Reigns' future as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The biggest question now is - what does this mean for the future of Reigns as well as the world titles?

Will Reigns appear on both RAW and SmackDown? Or will a new world champion be crowned for the red brand?

According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, there is uncertainty over the plans for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It's still being discussed whether he'll appear on both the brands every week or not.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out,” said Zarian.

Reigns appeared on both the RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 this past week. He was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura on the blue brand, and it appears that The King of Strong Style could be his next opponent, possibly at WrestleMania Backlash.

#4 Details on Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw the grand return of Cody Rhodes to WWE as he appeared as the "mystery opponent" of Seth Rollins and defeated him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fightful Select has reported that only a few people backstage knew for certain when Rhodes' arrived at the AT&T Stadium and others didn't know for sure if he was going to be a part of WrestleMania 38 or not.

The American Nightmare also wasn't allowed to meet and greet his peers and colleagues until after his bout against Rollins on Night One.

#3 Possible reason why Shotzi hasn't been seen on SmackDown as of late

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Lita says that Shotzi is the future Lita says that Shotzi is the future 🔥 https://t.co/kp0pJC4rU0

One of the most interesting NXT callups last year was Shotzi to Friday Night SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is a major fan favorite. However, she has been missing from the blue brand for some time, raising doubts over her status with the company.

According to a report by Ringside News, Shotzi is in good standing backstage and has no heat. Her not appearing on SmackDown simply boils down to the fact that she wasn't in the mix for the WrestleMania 38 build.

She wasn't booked in the Mania build, because she wasn't 'in the mix.' Shotzi is 'in good standing' and 'everyone likes her.' There is no heat on Shotzi either," reported Steve Carrier of Ringside News.

Fans would be hopeful to see Shotzi return to action on Friday Night SmackDown soon. She has the potential to be a major star on the brand and a potential future women's champion.

#2 WWE has not decided on a single match for SummerSlam 2022 yet

WrestleMania 38 is in the history books and WWE did a great job with the show, with many even calling it one of the best WrestleManias in recent memory. The next "Big 4" show on the company's calendar now is SummerSlam 2022, set to take place on July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a report by Ringside News (via Cageside Seats), WWE does not have any plans as of now for the match card for SummerSlam, and not even a single match has been locked down for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

With the premium live event set to take place earlier than usual this year, in July, the sports entertainment juggernaut would want to quickly start planning up the feuds and matches for the show.

#1 Brandi Rhodes to return to WWE?

One of the biggest questions after the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE last week was - what's the status of Brandi Rhodes?

According to Fightful Select, while Brandi hasn't signed with the company yet, she has had "many productive conversations" with major names on WrestleMania weekend. The report further added that Brandi has continued training in the ring and is also working on her unscripted content.

Brandi Rhodes has previously worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer for WWE before her departure six years ago in 2016.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Rumor Review by clicking HERE.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far