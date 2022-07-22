WWE Rumor Roundup - Goldberg to face 36-year-old star in return match? Top SmackDown Superstar injured ahead of SummerSlam, Legend to make a comeback with old gimmick

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, and as expected, there is a lot of speculation coming from the dirt sheets as we approach SummerSlam.

Unfortunately, a well-known superstar from SmackDown has been dealing with a legitimate injury, and we have a backstage update regarding his in-ring status. A legendary star is reportedly set to reintroduce an old gimmick once he returns to TV.

In today's roundup of rumors, Goldberg also features as he could be in line to face one of the most promising talents in WWE. On that note, let's take a look at the latest rumor roundup:

#1. Speculation on Goldberg possibly returning to face Riddle in his WWE return match

The former WCW Champion has not competed since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg recently revealed that he is still under contract with WWE and is just waiting for a phone call to return to action.

The speculation doing the rounds online state that Goldberg could potentially face-off against Riddle in his next in-ring assignment. WWE recently posted a clip of the former Universal Champion's backstage confrontation with Riddle from SummerSlam 2019 on its YouTube channel.

As noted by CageSideSeats, the video has given rise to talks regarding booking Goldberg vs. Riddle in the near future:

"Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE's YouTube channel yesterday," stated CSS.

Riddle is currently scheduled to take on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, while Goldberg is enjoying a hiatus from the squared circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had real-life heat with the Original Bro, and there is every chance that company officials will capitalize on the story and feature them in a grudge match somewhere down the line.

#2. Backstage news on Sami Zayn's legitimate injury

Sami Zayn appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown wearing an arm sling, and it didn't take long before fans expressed concern about his status.

It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former Intercontinental Champion is suffering from a legitimate injury.

Thankfully for fans of the SmackDown superstar, Sami Zayn is not seriously hurt and should resume his in-ring run in a few weeks, as revealed below in the Wrestling Observer report:

"Zayn had his arm in a sling on Smackdown on 7/15. The injury is legit, but it's not major, and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks."

Sami Zayn has been a prominent personality on WWE programming due to his entertaining association with The Bloodline. The 'Honorary Uce' has vowed to defend the faction's honor and, in return, received the much-needed backing of The Usos and Roman Reigns.

While Zayn will not be able to compete during SummerSlam season, he should still play an essential role in the build-up to Reigns' title defense against Brock Lesnar.

#3. Edge to reportedly bring back the 'Rated-R Superstar' gimmick

Edge has not appeared on television since the June 6th episode of Monday Night RAW. Edge experienced a crushing betrayal as Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and new Judgment Day leader Finn Balor assaulted the former WWE Champion.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Live show, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Edge is expected to return with his Rated-R Superstar gimmick. Alvarez stated that the promotion has already prepared merchandise for the Rated-R character.

While Edge should ideally return as a babyface given the recent storyline development, he was primarily a heel whenever he adopted the 'Rated-R Superstar' gimmick in the past.

Here's what was reported regarding Edge's return:

"I think they've already got Rated-R Superstar merch, so I'm pretty sure he's returning as the Rated-R Superstar," said Alvarez. "Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel, I don't know. I don't think he's coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day, he left because he didn't want to be involved with anything spooky, but then they haven't done anything spooky [with Judgment Day]." (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

In case you didn't know, the WWE Hall of Famer is allegedly slated to reappear on next week's episode of RAW. Are you excited to see Edge as the Rated-R Superstar again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

