Edge reportedly expected to return to WWE using his old gimmick

Edge is reportedly set to return to WWE on next Monday's episode of RAW.

The former WWE Champion was the leader of The Judgment Day faction alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The eleven-time world champion wanted Rhea and Damian to reach their full potential and often mocked the WWE Universe during his promos.

He referred to the group as a "movement" that was looking for more members. On the June 6th edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day and the group immediately betrayed their leader. They brutally beat him down and the 48-year-old has not been seen on WWE television since.

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that the WWE Hall of Famer will be returning with his Rated-R Superstar gimmick. He noted that WWE has already made merchandise for the old gimmick.

Alvarez added that he is not sure if the WWE Hall of Famer will be returning as a babyface or as a heel.

"I think they’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch, so I’m pretty sure he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel, I don’t know. I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day, he left because he didn’t want to be involved with anything spooky, but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day].” H/T to WrestlingNews.co

Has WWE been hinting at Edge's return?

The company has been airing vignettes on RAW for several weeks. Old merchandise and memorabilia from former rivals of the Rated-R Superstar were shown in the videos. John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, The Dudleys, Mick Foley and Eddie Guerrero have been referenced in the vignettes so far.

The Judgment Day later revealed why they removed Edge from the group and you can check that out here.

Are you excited for the return of the Rated-R Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

