WWE Rumor Roundup - Goldberg's Elimination Chamber opponent revealed, details of major star's release being denied, Locker room morale at 'decades-long' low (February 4th, 2022)

We're back with another stacked edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, and today's lineup features five big stories from Vince McMahon's company.

Goldberg is set to make his TV return to build up his Elimination Chamber match, and we've covered all the details of his expected comeback.

Fresh updates on Mustafa Ali's status have also emerged online amidst the superstar's attempts to secure a release. Mustafa Ali isn't the only unhappy talent within the promotion, as several other superstars are presently not pleased with the backstage atmosphere.

Plans for the upcoming Hall of Fame show have also been revealed, and we end the roundup with information about the highly-anticipated event.

#5. Plans for Goldberg's WWE return

Fightful Select reports that Goldberg will soon be returning to TV to set up a match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber show.

Goldberg was originally scheduled to face Reigns two years ago at WrestleMania 36, but the Tribal Chief had to pull out of the show due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roman Reigns had yet to adopt his current persona the last time he was booked to go up against Goldberg, and despite the creative taking a drastic turn, WWE still wishes to feature the match in 2022.

The 'working plan' now is for Goldberg to return imminently and begin his program with the reigning Universal Champion.

Goldberg had mentioned in recent interviews that he has only one match left on his deal. People close to the situation believe that Goldberg's contract will be up after his match against Roman Reigns.

Vince McMahon has always prioritized getting Goldberg back for its Saudi Arabia shows, and this year's no different as the 55-year-old legend will get another crack at winning a world championship.

Goldberg last appeared at the Crown Jewel event, where he put on one of the best matches of his career against Bobby Lashley. Could he take it one step further in the speculated match-up against Reigns?

