It's WWE Rumor Roundup time! We're back with another edition of our daily series, where we look at the biggest stories being discussed in the world of WWE and pro wrestling.

Goldberg's name is back in the limelight as details about WWE's plans for the former WCW Champion have been revealed.

A popular masked Superstar accidentally unmasked himself recently. A 3-time World Champion is also almost ready to return to in-ring action. WWE is reportedly also planning to change the name of a popular Superstar on SmackDown.

We end today's lineup with backstage details about WWE now considering a Superstar to be a babyface following the last episode of RAW.

#5 WWE's plan for Goldberg

Goldberg appeared on the season premiere of SmackDown as he was shown on one of the LED boards at the WWE ThunderDome during Roman Reigns' Universal title match against Braun Strowman.

It has now been revealed by InsideTheRopes (ITR Wrestling) that Goldberg appeared on SmackDown with the idea that his appearance would help boost the ratings and viewership of the episode. The plan was also to 'put some wheels in motion' for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

It was added that WWE would have ideally used Goldberg for the Saudi Arabia show next month if the company would have gone through with it, and it would have been the former Universal Champion's third match of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to pull the plug on the Saudi Arabia PPV, but WWE still has significant plans for Goldberg.

ITR Wrestling was told that irrespective of what the fans think about Goldberg, Vince McMahon is a firm believer in the 53-year-old Superstar's drawing power, and the WWE Chairman is focussed on using the veteran for another few years. Goldberg's WWE contract isn't expiring until early 2022.

It was added that the ideal direction would be to build towards a Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match, which was the original Universal title showdown scheduled for WrestleMania 36.

Here's an excerpt from ITR Wrestling's report:

We're also told, "Vince McMahon couldn't care less what anyone thinks about him using Goldberg," and the head honcho still believes there is value in the Goldberg name. One might argue that lessens every time the 53-year-old performs, but McMahon appears locked in to use Goldberg for a few years yet.