WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge character change for top star? Vince McMahon's role in NXT 2.0, & More (January 24, 2022)

Alexa Bliss' impending in-ring comeback has created some intrigue related to her on-screen character's future. Just recently, a new trademark filing by the company could have given away that creative direction.

Following the recent NXT 2.0 staff cuts, a new report has highlighted whether or not WWE's third brand is operating differently. Additionally, one of the promotion's most significant events this year might move to a different date than previously announced.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these rumors.

#3. WWE files a trademark for Alexa Bliss' old nickname

Bliss' therapy sessions on RAW have been one of the more intriguing aspects of the show lately. While the endgame to those segments remains unclear, many speculate that her gimmick could undergo some changes in the long run.

On January 19, Vince McMahon's promotion filed a trademark for "The Goddess" — Bliss' moniker before her alliance with The Fiend in 2020. Check out the description of the filing below:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Such trademark filings related to actual superstar monikers, and their nicknames often indicate character changes down the line.

The above development initially hinted that Bliss would drop her supernatural gimmick and bring back The Goddess. She may have addressed this speculation in a recent cryptic tweet:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE I like to evolve & always move forwards… never taking steps back🖤 I like to evolve & always move forwards… never taking steps back🖤

Out of all the possibilities moving forward, Bliss could still bring back The Goddess to some extent as part of her character's evolution. It might end up being a more beneficial creative direction for the 30-year-old rather than another drastic gimmick change.

#2. NXT 2.0 staff cuts have not changed how the brand operates

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE William Regal and Road Dogg have no bad blood towards WWE after being let go. William Regal and Road Dogg have no bad blood towards WWE after being let go. https://t.co/bPnWBRn7P5

The recent wave of releases from NXT — including names like William Regal and Road Dogg — prompted fans to question whether or not the 2.0 brand had changed its way of operations.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News reported the following via Twitter:

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier WWE slashed the staff in NXT, but we were told that the operation in NXT 2.0 wasn't really affected by the slimming staff. They have the same order that was instated when the change was made from black and gold to 2.0. The only difference is there are less people. WWE slashed the staff in NXT, but we were told that the operation in NXT 2.0 wasn't really affected by the slimming staff. They have the same order that was instated when the change was made from black and gold to 2.0. The only difference is there are less people.

The website also noted that Ed Koskey, Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon will decide who they want to push on the show and how that should happen ever since Triple H took a break because of his heart issues.

"Bruce Prichard or Ed Koskey will take the script to Vince McMahon and review it. We were told that, 'the orders come down from Vince, Prichard and Koskey as to who they want pushed and how.' At that point staff that week write it up and then it's reviewed, usually on Mondays."

Just like the creative decisions on WWE's main roster, McMahon has final approval on any developments in NXT 2.0.

#1. WWE to possibly move the date for Money in the Bank 2022

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Money in The Bank was a really enjoyable PPV



Easily one of the best WWE shows of the year imo. Money in The Bank was a really enjoyable PPV Easily one of the best WWE shows of the year imo. https://t.co/TqpQwlUPqx

In October 2021, the company announced this year's premium live event schedule. The timetable indicated that Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 2, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, Ultimate Fighting Championship recently confirmed that the UFC 276 pay-per-view will run on the same date as WWE's annual MITB show. While Vince McMahon's promotion has not officially announced any changes to the schedule for Money in the Bank, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE has a hold over Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3, as well:

"I'm told there's unlikely to be a conflict as WWE also has a hold on Allegiant Stadium for Sunday, July 3. With the Independence Day holiday on Monday, it looks like it will all be sorted by the time Money in the Bank tickets go on sale and there will be pretty big weekend there," Sapp tweeted.

It is too early to predict which names could win the MITB contract this year. Right now, WWE's focus is mainly on the Road to WrestleMania, which kicks off with the Royal Rumble event on January 29.

Edited by Genci Papraniku